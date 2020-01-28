ABB ranked as one of Canada's best 20 employers in 2020!

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - ABB is proud to announce it has been selected as one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes Magazine for the fourth year in a row. In 2020, ABB increased its placement to #14 (up from #26 in 2019). Additionally, ABB ranked #1 within the industry category of "Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment".



"The strength of any organization lies in its employees," remarks Éric Deschênes, Country Managing Director and Electrification Leader, for ABB in Canada. "At ABB we know we are our best when our employees are engaged, valued and truly believe that they are making a difference, every day."

In the determination of this ranking, Forbes surveyed 8,000 Canadians working for firms and institutions with more than 500 employees and asked them to rate their employer on a scale of 1 to 10. Respondent were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out.

At ABB, we are committed to solving some of the biggest global challenges of our time. This is only possible through our exceptional people who work, every day, for a better future. "As we lead some of the most innovative projects in the world, we know our work environments need to be equally dynamic and sensitive to employee needs," explains Sylvie Bergeron, Vice-President, Human Resources, ABB Canada. "We are proud to be able to offer a stimulating work environment that brings out the best in our people."

ABB is committed to the workforce of the future, and to helping Canadians lead the way in the industries that it serves. We pride ourselves on providing a workspace where diversity and inclusion, and innovation and purpose are at the forefront.

