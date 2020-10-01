MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In May 2020, ABB's Motion business area announced that it was reviewing how it served customers in Western Canada. Next month, ABB will enhance its operations by consolidating its regional call centers and warehouses in Edmonton. ABB sales and commercial office will remain in the Vancouver area.

In order to meet increasing demand, ABB will go ahead with the consolidation of a new larger logistics operation to house Baldor-Reliance® industrial electric motors and Dodge® mechanical power transmission products in Edmonton and transfer distribution and order handling activities by November 2020. The move will provide our customers with a greater variety of inventory and a larger operations support team that will have the means to deliver a wider breadth of services to our customers, in a timely manner with the quality of service they've grown accustomed to.

ABB is strongly committed to the British Columbia market and the sales team will remain located in the Greater Vancouver area. Together with its local channel partners and distributors, ABB continues to develop its product offering and solutions to better serve and deliver added value.

