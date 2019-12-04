ABB Canada appoints Eric Deschenes as Country Managing Director and Head of Electrification business

Prior to joining ABB in 2017 as Executive Vice President of the Electrification business, Deschenes was most recently North American Vice President of Mining, Minerals & Metals Segment at Schneider Electric. Having spent 15 years at Schneider Electric, he held several executive-level positions, including Vice President End User Sales and Infrastructure (energy) and Director Offer Marketing & Business Development (industry).

As a recognized thought leader in his field, Eric is very involved in the Canadian industry community and has sat on many boards including: ADP Ecole Polytechnique, Smart Grid Canada, Association de l'Industrie Électrique du Québec (AIEQ), Fondation Ecole Polytechnique, NSERC Energy Storage Technology, Échanges Jacques Cartier and most recently, he joined Propulsion Québec. He has been an active member of the CIGRE Association (Conference Internationale des Grands Reseaux Electriques) since 2010. Eric is a Professional Engineer (P.Eng) and a member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ) since 1992.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB's Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com

ABB in Canada: ABB has a strong history of over a hundred years of Canadian innovation and the company continues to expand and localize its offerings for customers. With its Canadian corporate headquarters in Montreal, ABB operates close to 50 facilities and employs approximately 4,000 people across the country. www.abb.com/ca

SOURCE ABB inc.

For further information: Media Relations : Phone: + 1 514 348 4452, Email: CA-media.relations@abb.com; ABB Inc, 800 Boulevard Hymus, Saint-Laurent, Quebec, H4S 0B5, Canada

Related Links

http://www.abb.ca

