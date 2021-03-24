Aaron Abrams Joins CTV Original Comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING in Lead Role, With Ennis Esmer and Nazneen Contractor Joining Cast

– Eight-episode, half-hour series from award-winning New Metric Media is created and executive produced by Golden Globe® and Emmy® Award-winner Kurt Smeaton (SCHITT'S CREEK) and executive produced by Chuck Tatham (MODERN FAMILY) and Mark Montefiore (LETTERKENNY) –

Key Tags: @ CTV_PR , @TheLede_CA , @CTV , #ChildrenRuinEverything

To tweet this release: thelede.ca/bUhdBb

TORONTO, March 24, 2021 /CNW/ - CTV, Canada's most-watched network, together with award-winning independent production company New Metric Media, announced today that Aaron Abrams (BLINDSPOT, HANNIBAL) has been tapped for one of the leading roles in the new half-hour CTV Original comedy CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING, joining previously announced lead Meaghan Rath (BEING HUMAN, HAWAII 5-0). In addition, Ennis Esmer (BLINDSPOT, SCHITT'S CREEK) and Nazneen Contractor (RANSOM, HEROES REBORN) have also signed on to join the cast.

Abrams stars as "James", a supportive and loving husband to Astrid (Rath) and father of two. Positive but anxious, James loves parenting with Astrid but misses the freedom of his pre-kid life. Esmer joins the cast as "Ennis", James's co-worker and best friend who wants as few responsibilities as possible, and Contractor plays "Dawn", Astrid's successful, blunt, and mildly pretentious sister.

Created by Golden Globe® and Emmy® Award-winner Kurt Smeaton (SCHITT'S CREEK, KIM'S CONVENIENCE), CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING is about living with the worst roommates of all: young children. Astrid (Rath) and James struggle to find a balance between being 'Mom and Dad' to two kids, and being who they were before offspring. CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING explores the hilarious and varied ways kids can tear down your life and, if you're lucky, replace it with something you have to admit is pretty okay, too.

To view full press release, click here.

SOURCE CTV

For further information: Matthew Almeida, CTV, 647.389.2337 or [email protected]; Christy Sullivan, CTV, 416.557.2840 or [email protected]; Pam Wilson, Ink Media, +44 (0)7397 841841, [email protected]