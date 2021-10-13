In collaboration with Investissement Québec, an immersive dome to help speed decision-making

Visuals available here

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - MONTONI and Imagine 4D are proud to announce the launch of Station IXTM – Real Estate, a multimmersiveTM technology tool (high-performance immersion requiring no headsets or other peripherals) supported by Investissement Québec. This application of Station IX for the real estate market is a world premiere.

"This announcement strengthens Québec's reputation for bringing innovative technology projects to fruition. Our government is actively involved everywhere in Québec supporting initiatives such as this one by Imagine 4D and Montoni Group. This is the type of project that enables Québec businesses to bring prosperity to their region and our economy to flourish." – Lucie Lecours, Deputy Minister for the Economy

Station IX is designed to speed the decision-making process for prospective property owners and tenants by enabling them to experience their future space before they have to commit to buy or rent. The hyper-realistic 3D experience, powered by SmartPixel, brings the developer's projects to life and takes place in a theatre-like setting under a huge dome.

"The development of this immersive 3D visualization tool designed for the real estate sector is a world first, and I am proud that Québec paved the way for such a leading-edge technological solution. The partnership between Imagine 4D and Montoni Group represents a unique opportunity to showcase Québec expertise internationally." – Christopher Skeete, Member for Sainte-Rose, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism

MultimmersionTM technology powering Station IX

Station IX's multimmersive technology takes advantage of the human brain's ability to decode depth of field. It uses curved mirrors to project an image on a 280-degree curved screen, which creates a realistic illusion of depth perfectly adapted to our eyes. There is no need for users to wear a headset, goggles or other type of peripheral. Station IX is already in use in the defence and nuclear-energy sectors. Its application to the real estate industry allows users to be teleported into a future environment.

Users can visit, alone or with others, an as-yet-unbuilt project, experiencing the views they would have from the various rooms of the building and the sunlight at different times of day, and walking through and around both the interior and exterior as they explore their surroundings.

"The Station IX experience showcases real estate assets and provides the perfect setting in which to choose a future living environment. MONTONI has shown vision by being the first developer to adopt our technology. Station IX at MONTONI is now our project of record when it comes to promoting our solutions internationally." – Christian Bassila, Co-founder and President, Imagine 4D

"Innovation is an ambition that is supported by my team and is leading to multiple initiatives with direct impact on the quality of our service and our real estate projects. Our partnership with Imagine 4D is the outcome of the vision we continue to cultivate: to build a sustainable heritage based on leading-edge expertise." – Dario Montoni, President, MONTONI

Innovation at MONTONI

The MONTONI research and development division has a duty to expand the frontiers of its practice—as a company, but also as an industry. To achieve that objective, its team is engaged in projects across every company department that aim to develop new ways of breaking down silos, reducing human error, risk and uncertainty, as well as improving quality, safety and productivity. With this approach, the developer is able to deliver outstanding projects while also realizing resource and time savings for its clients and partners.

About MONTONI

A leader in real estate development in Québec, MONTONI has a portfolio of close to 500 projects representing more than 20 million ft2 of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction, 30 head offices and another 22 million ft2 under development. Proud holder of the Canada's Best-Managed Companies designation for 20 years, Montoni Group has secured itself a prime position holding large land portfolios in the Greater Montréal region. The company distinguishes itself by offering a full range of services covering development, construction—from excavation to interior design—and property management. A LEED-accredited member of the Canada Green Building Council, MONTONI is committed to building a sustainable heritage based on leading-edge expertise. The Group has more than 4.2 million ft2 of LEED-certified buildings.

Among the developer's recent projects are Espace Montmorency, a $450-million-plus multifunctional complex located adjacent to Montmorency métro station in Laval, as well as the 2019 acquisition of the Molson Brewery land, a development of more than 6 million ft2 in downtown Montréal, in partnership with Groupe Sélection and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ. For more information: www.groupemontoni.com

About Imagine 4D

Imagine 4D is a Montréal-based company that develops state-of-the-art immersive visualization solutions that foster collaboration, build trust and accelerate decision-making in the workplace, including Station IXTM. For more information: www.imagine-4d.com

About Investissement Québec

Investissement Québec's mission is to play an active role in Québec's economic development by spurring business innovation, entrepreneurship and business acquisitions, as well as growth in investment and exports. Operating in all the province's administrative regions, the Corporation supports the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes with investments and customized financial solutions. It also assists businesses by providing consulting services and other support measures, including technological assistance available from Investissement Québec – CRIQ. In addition, through Investissement Québec International, the Corporation also prospects for talent and foreign investment and assists businesses with export activities.

About SmartPixel

SmartPixel specializes in the development of high-quality interactive and immersive 3D experiences that are exported internationally. The visual quality that Smartpixel has developed brings real-estate projects to life in a compelling manner and leverages the full potential of multimmersionTM. For more information: www.smartpixel.com

SOURCE Montoni Group

For further information: Media requests: Frédérick Truchon-Gagnon, Director, Public Affairs and Communications,MONTONI, 438 350-1001, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.groupemontoni.com

