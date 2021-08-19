what3words is a very simple way to identify exact locations. Every 3 metre square in the world has been given a unique combination of three random words. For example, /// boom .manuals.trample points you to the head office of Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada, and ///undermines.honestly.douses is an awe-inspiring remote location in the interior of BC.

Mitsubishi Motors is renowned for its adventurous vehicles, built for exploring the world in comfort and safety. However many adventurous places, including beaches, parks and rural locations don't have street addresses, and postal codes often cover large areas. Even in modern cities, street addresses are surprisingly unreliable to enter into a navigation system. Street names are often duplicated; there are 2,022 Second Streets in Canada, and 1,914 First Streets, making input errors common. Accuracy is also an issue, with street address searches typically dropping pins in the centre of buildings. This causes navigation frustrations when trying to find a specific entrance, especially for large malls, stadiums and warehouses with multiple entrances.

In the true spirit of adventure and innovation, Mitsubishi Motors has teamed up with what3words to introduce the unique location technology to the refreshed Eclipse Cross* in 17 languages, from English and French to Finnish and Thai. what3words gives drivers the ability to navigate to off-the-beaten track places without an address, and to pinpoint precise locations such as specific entrances and parking spots. what3words' AutoSuggest technology helps drivers to identify and correct any input mistakes, so they can drive off feeling reassured they're heading to the correct destination. And in a world first, what3words works offline in the Eclipse Cross. No app, data or cellular connection is required to input or navigate to a what3words address.

"The Eclipse Cross customer is adventurous so with our first introduction of navigation in the vehicle this year, we wanted to help them get to any place whether off the grid or in the city core. what3words enables exploration and with 17 languages embedded in the navigation, it also recognizes the depth and expanse of our customer base here in Canada and around the world," said Matt Loptson, VP, Corporate and Product Planning, Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada, Inc.

Minoru Uehara, Chief Product Specialist of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, explained that "Our drivers love to explore, and what3words ensures that they are always in control of the destination for their next adventure. what3words is at the forefront of in-car navigation technology and we're excited to introduce this feature to our customers."

Chris Sheldrick, CEO and co-founder of what3words, added that "it can be difficult and frustrating putting an address into a navigation system and many of the most amazing places in the world don't have a street address. Even if you have a building number, address and postal code, you can still be left driving around trying to work out exactly where the entrance is. Now, when a drivers enter a what3words address, they can be confident that the location is accurate to 3 metres every time, and it's as simple as typing in status.deep.mountain"

what3words is used by businesses all around the world from ride-hailing apps, delivery companies, hotels, sports stadiums and emergency services. National partners include over 40 communication centres across Canada, Ontario Parks, and the Manitoba Forestry. Individuals are also using the free what3words app to navigate the world more easily and to meet friends in places without addresses such as parks and beaches.

*Navigation available on the GT price line.

what3words is available in the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross in Danish, German, English, Spanish, Finnish, French, Indonesian, Italian, Dutch, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Swedish, Thai and Turkish.

