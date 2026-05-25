OTTAWA, ON, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - A Way Home Canada (AWHC) and The Home Depot Canada Foundation (THDCF) are bringing together youth leaders, policymakers, and community partners on Parliament Hill today for the Opening Doors for Youth Advocacy Day, a national effort to advance solutions to end and prevent youth homelessness across Canada.

The full-day engagement brings together federal leaders, including Members of Parliament, Ministerial Offices, Senators, parliamentary secretaries, and senior public servants, to elevate youth voices and accelerate collaborative action on prevention-focused policy solutions.

Throughout the day, AWHC and THDCF representatives will participate in a series of meetings with government officials and cross-departmental roundtables focused on youth homelessness prevention, including discussions with representatives from Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC), Employment and Social Development Canada, Public Safety, Health Canada, Statistics Canada, and Women and Gender Equality Canada.

The agenda also includes participation in Question Period on Parliament Hill, underscoring the importance of sustained federal leadership and visibility on youth homelessness.

"This Advocacy Day reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that every young person in Canada has a safe, stable place to call home," said Doug Graham, Chair of The Home Depot Canada Foundation and Vice President of e-commerce and marketing at The Home Depot Canada. "The Home Depot Canada Foundation and A Way Home Canada are bringing together youth voices, policymakers, and community leaders, to advance data driven, coordinated, prevention-focused solutions that can create lasting systems change."

The day will conclude with the Opening Doors for Youth Evening Reception, hosted at the Global Centre for Pluralism in Ottawa, where community partners, government representatives, and supporters will gather to continue dialogue and strengthen collaboration.

The Advocacy Day is part of a broader national movement led by A Way Home Canada and its long-standing partner, The Home Depot Canada Foundation, to prevent and end youth homelessness through early intervention, systems transformation, and community-based solutions.

About A Way Home Canada

A Way Home Canada (AWHC) is a national coalition reimagining solutions to youth homelessness through transformations in policy, planning and practice. A Way Home works with all orders of government, communities, service providers and philanthropy to create a policy, investment and service environment to shift from simply "managing" the problem of youth homelessness through emergency services to a more proactive, rights-based focus on prevention. A Way Home also leads national communities of practice, provides quality training and technical assistance, and leads capacity building conferences and events with the youth homelessness sector.

For more information, visit: awayhome.ca

About The Home Depot Canada Foundation

The Home Depot Canada Foundation is committed to preventing and ending youth homelessness in Canada. Through community partnership, the Foundation works to remove systemic barriers youth face to foster healthy pathways for change. The Home Depot Canada Foundation has pledged $125M in support by 2030. Our commitment focuses on enabling systemic change through investments in three strategic pillars: expanding stable housing for youth, providing quality wrap around community supports, and increasing youth employment readiness.

For more information, visit: Homedepot.ca/Foundation

SOURCE The Home Depot of Canada Inc.