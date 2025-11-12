TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Home Depot Canada Foundation is proud to announce the launch of its annual Orange Door Project holiday campaign from Wednesday, November 12th to December 21st, raising critical funds to prevent and end youth homelessness in Canada. Building on the success of previous campaigns, including $1.13 million raised during the 2025 spring campaign, The Home Depot Canada Foundation aims to raise $1 Million this holiday season to continues to drive meaningful support for youth serving organizations in communities nationwide.

"Each year The Orange Door Project campaign invests significantly in changing the path for the 35,000+ youth experiencing homelessness in Canada. We remain committed to this important cause with the support of our customers and associates and believe together we can work to end youth homelessness." said Doug Graham, Board Chair of The Home Depot Canada Foundation and Vice President of e-commerce and marketing at The Home Depot Canada.

Canadians are invited to support the Orange Door Project Campaign by making a donation at any Home Depot Canada store or online at OrangeDoorProject.ca. All funds raised go directly to 127 local youth-serving organizations in the communities they serve.Of special note, on "Giving Tuesday", December 2nd, The Home Depot Canada Foundation will match all donations made in store and online, amplifying the impact of every contribution.

In addition to donating to The Orange Door Project campaign, customers can support ending youth homelessness with the return of The Home Depot Canada's Give Back products. Back again this year is a special "buy a pair, give a pair" promotion for the Foundation's signature, cozy winter socks - For every two-pack purchased, two pairs of socks are donated to youth experiencing homelessness, with a goal of distributing 30,000 pairs of socks through collaboration with 127 charitable organizations across Canada. Since 2021, over 22,000 socks have been distributed to 180 communities, helping provide warmth and comfort to vulnerable youth. The Home Depot Canada is proud to continue its partnership with Raising the Roof, offering premium toques for sale, with proceeds supporting community grants to renovate affordable housing units for at-risk youth. Through the sales of toques The Home Depot Canada Foundation has granted over $1Million since 2021 to Raising the Roof and their partner agencies.

About The Home Depot Canada Foundation

The Home Depot Canada Foundation is committed to preventing and ending youth homelessness in Canada. Through community partnership, the Foundation works to remove systemic barriers youth face to foster healthy pathways for change. The Home Depot Canada Foundation has pledged $125M in support by 2030. Our commitment will focus on enabling systemic change through investments in three strategic pillars: expanding stable housing for youth, providing quality wrap around community supports, and increasing youth employment readiness.

In 2024, The Home Depot Canada Foundation invested $11.1 million in grants, supporting 182 charitable partners and a wide range of programs, including housing renovation projects, prevention programs, emergency short-term housing initiatives, trades training, and personal and professional development programs. Our associates contributed over 46,500 volunteer hours through Team Depot, with 100% of stores participating in community events. Through the Team Depot volunteer program, associates actively contribute to community projects that refresh and repair shelters, housing units, and youth centres, ensuring safe spaces for vulnerable youth.

For more information, visit: Homedepot.ca/Foundation

About The Home Depot

