TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The Home Depot Canada Foundation is proud to announce the launch of its annual Orange Door Project spring campaign from May 12th to June 14th, raising critical funds to prevent and end youth homelessness in Canada. Building on the success of previous campaigns, including $2.9 million raised during the 2025 campaigns, The Home Depot Canada Foundation aims to raise $1.3 million this spring to continues to drive meaningful support for youth serving organizations in communities nationwide.

"The Orange Door Project campaign makes a powerful investment to help create new pathways for youth--among the more than 35,000 young people in Canada experiencing homelessness. With the unwavering support of our customers and associates, we're driving real progress -- and we believe that together with our community partners, we can help end youth homelessness," said Doug Graham, Board Chair of The Home Depot Canada Foundation and Vice President of e-commerce and marketing at The Home Depot Canada.

Canadians are invited to support the Orange Door Project Campaign by making a donation at any Home Depot Canada store or online at OrangeDoorProject.ca. 100% of the funds raised go directly toward supporting youth in the communities where donations are collected, through 127 local youth-serving organizations. For the first time during the spring Orange Door Project campaign, The Home Depot Canada Foundation will match all donations made in-store and online on May 23rd, amplifying the impact of every contribution.

In addition to donating to The Orange Door Project campaign this spring, customers can support the mission to end youth homelessness by purchasing The Home Depot Canada Foundation's TradeWorx™ baseball caps. Net proceeds help fund TradeWorx ™, an initiative providing skills training and certifications to youth facing barriers to employment and housing. TradeWorx™ partners with organizations across Canada to equip over 200 young people with the tools, training, and support needed to secure stable, well￼paying careers in the skilled trades. By choosing a TradeWorx™ cap, customers help create real pathways to independence and permanent housing for youth overcoming homelessness.

About The Home Depot Canada Foundation

The Home Depot Canada Foundation is committed to preventing and ending youth homelessness in Canada. Through community partnership, the Foundation works to remove systemic barriers youth face to foster healthy pathways for change. The Home Depot Canada Foundation has pledged $125M in support by 2030. Our commitment will focus on enabling systemic change through investments in three strategic pillars: expanding stable housing for youth, providing quality wrap around community supports, and increasing youth employment readiness.

In 2025, The Home Depot Canada Foundation invested $12.2 million in grants, supporting 179 charitable partners and a wide range of programs, including housing renovation projects, prevention programs, emergency short-term housing initiatives, trades training, and personal and professional development programs. Our associates contributed over 48,000 volunteer hours through Team Depot, with 100% of stores participating in community events. Through the Team Depot volunteer program, associates actively contribute to community projects that refresh and repair shelters, housing units, and youth centres, ensuring safe spaces for vulnerable youth.

For more information, visit: Homedepot.ca/Foundation

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company operated a total of 2,347 retail stores and over 780 branches across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces, and Mexico. The Company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

SOURCE The Home Depot of Canada Inc.

Meredith Ashton, [email protected], 416.301.2855