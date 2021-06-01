"This summer will feature great weather for enjoying the beach and backyard barbecues, as most of Canada will see near normal or above normal temperatures, and more than the typical number of sunny days," said Chris Scott, Chief Meteorologist at The Weather Network. "However, there is a downside for areas that are expected to see a hot and dry summer. Drought conditions are possible for agricultural regions across much of Western Canada, along with a heightened risk for wildfires and poor air quality. On the other side of the country, a very active hurricane season is also expected with an increased risk for impacts to Atlantic Canada."

Below is a more detailed look at the conditions that we expect across Canada this summer:

Ontario & Quebec – We are kicking off the season with widespread drought conditions already in place across much of the region. We expect that extended periods of dry weather will continue to be an issue this summer, but we think that a stormy pattern at times with a few moisture-laden systems will help to bring much of this region to near normal rainfall totals for the season. Periods of hot weather are likely, but we will also see significant breaks from the heat. A strong finish to summer is expected with warm weather continuing deep into September.

The Prairies – A hot summer is expected across much of the region, and worsening drought conditions are a major concern for agriculture across southern parts of the Prairies. Meanwhile, a stormy pattern is expected further to the north, across central and northern areas. The heightened risk for wildfires to the west could bring poor air quality to the region at times.

British Columbia – A hot and dry summer is expected across the interior of the province with a very warm and dry pattern expected near the coast. This will bring an increasing threat of wildfires and poor air quality as we progress through the season.

Atlantic Canada – A very warm, humid, and stormy summer is expected across the region, but periods of dry weather are also likely. We are anticipating a few moisture-laden systems that will bring a large percentage of the rainfall totals for the season. We are also closely watching the tropics as a very active hurricane season is expected with a heightened risk for tropical systems to impact the region.

Northern Canada – A warmer than normal summer is expected for the Yukon and across western parts of the NWT. Near normal temperatures are expected across the eastern half of the NWT and across most of Nunavut. Below normal temperatures are expected near the western shoreline of Hudson Bay.

The Weather Network: Summer 2021 Forecast Region Temperature Outlook Precipitation Outlook British Columbia Above Normal Below Normal, but Near Normal

across the north Alberta Above Normal Below Normal south and central;

Above Normal north Saskatchewan Above Normal; Near Normal

northwest Below Normal south; Above

Normal parts of north Manitoba Above Normal south; Near Normal

central; Below Normal north Below Normal south; Above parts

of central; Near Normal north Ontario Near Normal but Above Normal far

west and east and Below Normal

near Hudson Bay Near Normal but Above Normal

far north and Below Normal

around Lake Superior and far west Québec Above Normal south and east;

Near Normal elsewhere Near Normal south and north;

Above Normal central The Maritimes and

Newfoundland and

Labrador Above Normal; Near Normal

Labrador Above Normal Maritimes; Near

Normal Newfoundland and

Labrador Yukon, Northwest

Territories, Nunavut Above Normal Yukon and western

NWT; Near Normal eastern NWT

and most of Nunavut; Below

Normal west of Hudson Bay Near Normal

