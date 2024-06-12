MONTRÉAL, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Villa Maria High School is proud to announce that teacher André Cholmsky became the recipient of one of the country's most prestigious awards when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau presented him with the Award for Teaching Excellence, in recognition of his outstanding career. This prestigious national recognition, presented to just two teachers in Québec, is the highest distinction awarded to educators in Canada. It acknowledges those whose dedication and innovative spirit have been a source of exceptional inspiration to their students.

"Villa Maria's entire team is delighted that André's work and commitment to students have been recognized. From the time he first arrived at Villa Maria in 1998, André has been the cornerstone of the science and mathematics departments, inspiring countless students with his innovative teaching methods. He deserves all the recognition he received today and we are quite fortunate to have him on our teaching staff," notes Marie Anna Bacchi, Director General of Villa Maria High School.

André's ability to make science and mathematics appealing and accessible, his commitment to ensuring the success of his students, and his involvement in the community illustrate the qualities of a truly inspiring teacher.

An innovative educator with a love for science, mathematics and technology

André Cholmsky knows how to bring science and mathematics to life for his students. He views these subjects as tools for understanding and changing the world. Holder of a bachelor's degree in engineering, he is convinced that what they experience in high school are among the factors that shape the decision of students to pursue a career in science and technology.

André's teaching methods are as effective as they are unique. He combines his in-depth knowledge of science and mathematics and a novel and adventurous approach to education. He has also made considerable space for technology and played a key role in its integration in the classrooms of Villa Maria, thereby making students more confident and preparing them for the workplace.

In addition to his involvement in day-to-day teaching activities, André also participates in a number of extracurricular projects. For example, he heads the Techno-Farm project, which teaches students about sustainable urban agriculture and climate change through practical tasks that involve several large outdoor gardens along with a number of indoor experimental agricultural installations. This initiative is part of Ecolab, a broader Villa Maria program where ecological projects are implemented by teachers, students and members of the community.

"Receiving this award is a true honour. The students' commitment is what leads to their success and I do whatever I can to help them. For me, everything that happens from the time a student comes to school to when he leaves should be treated as a pedagogical activity. It's so gratifying to see that innovative and different approaches are recognized by this award for their true value," explains André Cholmsky.

About the Prime Minister's Award for Teaching Excellence

The Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence have honoured exceptional elementary and secondary school teachers in all disciplines since 1994, with over 1,800 teachers honoured to date.

About Villa Maria High School

Villa Maria High School is a private co-ed school providing a secondary education in French and English to 1,900 students. Its mission is to provide each of them with the personalized support needed to uncover their full potential. During its more than 170-year history, the school has produced more than 20,000 graduates, acquiring a solid reputation for the quality of its teaching. Designated a historic monument in 1951, the building that houses the school stands in an enchanting setting offering students a stimulating living environment fostering their growth and development.

SOURCE Collège Villa Maria

For information: Chahinez Dib, [email protected], 514 266-9732