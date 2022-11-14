A Triumphant Return! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Breaks Cineplex Box Office Record for Best November Opening Weekend

Cineplex Welcomed Over 835,000 Guests to its Theatres Across the Country

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company, announced today that it has a new high watermark for a November film release, with the record-breaking opening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in its theatres. Welcoming over 835,000 moviegoers to its locations across Canada from Thursday through Sunday, this marks Cineplex's highest grossing November weekend of all time and the second-highest in 2022, driven by the record-setting opening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Further, Cineplex's premium offerings, including UltraAVX, VIP Cinemas, IMAX, D-BOX, 4DX, ScreenX and Real D 3D, made up 74 per cent of the film's box office for the Company. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is reported to have grossed approximately $330 million globally and set a domestic box office record for a film opening during the month of November, with weekend ticket sales reports of $180 million.

"This record-setting weekend performance demonstrates that consumer enthusiasm for theatrical moviegoing in Canada and around the world is as strong as ever," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "From an attendance perspective, the weekend represents a 43 per cent increase from 2019 and I want to thank our partners from Disney and Marvel Studios for delivering such compelling theatrical content."

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room) and complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex .com .

