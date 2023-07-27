A transformation in view: The Montreal International Auto Show is undertaking a strategic reflection

MONTREAL, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS), the iconic show with a long history of delighting car enthusiasts in Quebec, is undertaking an extensive strategic reflection in collaboration with the firm Mallette and the advertising agency Récréation. This initiative stems from MIAS's desire to adapt to the realities of the automotive industry, the changing needs of enthusiasts, and the constant evolution of events. The process will involve a public survey and individual interviews with manufacturers and dealerships.

The strategic reflection aims to modernize the experience offered by MIAS and provide added value to all stakeholders, whether they are visitors or exhibitors. All aspects will be analyzed to make MIAS the most impressive automotive event in Canada and maintain its position as an essential reference in the field. The ultimate goal is to redefine the show's strategic positioning.

"We are determined to offer an exceptional experience to our visitors by reinventing our offerings," said Luis Pereira, Executive Director of MIAS. "This strategic reflection will allow us to identify growth opportunities and implement innovative elements that meet the expectations of our partners and visitors." Denis Dessureault, Executive Vice President, added, "We have a clear mandate from our board of directors, and the entire team is focused on the future. MIAS continues to enjoy the support of visitors and exhibitors after 78 editions; we have often acted as pioneers in the field and intend to continue doing so."

MIAS is committed to collaborating with industry experts, marketing specialists, and automotive and mobility enthusiasts to establish a new vision and identity for the event. This initiative will include a thorough analysis of brand positioning, the event's name, the visitor experience, and potential partnerships.

The strategic reflection process is already underway, and MIAS plans to unveil the results of this initiative by the 2025 edition, while introducing various innovations during the January 2024 event. Information and updates regarding this transformation will be communicated on our website and social media channels.

About the Montreal International Auto Show

The 79th edition of the Montreal Auto Show, presented by iA Auto and Home Insurance, will take place from January 19 to 28, 2024, at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. MIAS has been organized by the Montreal Automobile Dealers Corporation since 1914.

facebook.com/SalonAutoMontreal

instagram.com/salonautomtl/

SOURCE MONTREAL INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW

For further information: Source: Marilyne Gravel, Communication and Marketing Director, Montreal International Auto Show and Montreal Automobile Dealers Corporation, [email protected], 514-331-3641, salonautomontreal.com