TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - TD Direct Investing celebrates being named the number one online brokerage in Canada in The Globe and Mail's annual Digital Brokerage Ranking for the third consecutive year.

Achieving an outstanding A+ rating, TD Direct Investing was once again ranked as the top choice for investors of all types – from active traders to investors just starting their investment journey. TD Direct Investing was recognized for excelling at providing the tools clients need to manage their portfolios efficiently. It received strong praise for its recent addition of real-time partial share trading – the first bank-owned brokerage in Canada to offer this feature, as well as its mobile trading app, TD Easy Trade™, which offers clients 50 free trades per year and unlimited commission-free TD exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

"Being named Canada's top online brokerage for the third year in a row is an incredible achievement, and a reflection of our commitment to deliver a seamless and innovative investing experience for self-directed investors" said Scott Ignall, Executive Vice President, TD Direct Investing. "From real-time partial share trading, to expanding our capabilities and strengthening our industry-leading investor education, we're constantly evolving to meet our clients where they're at in their financial journey. I couldn't be prouder of our team's dedication to providing an exceptional client experience."

"Innovation is key to delivering exceptional investing experiences and helping our clients feel confident in their financial journeys. Being named Canada's top online brokerage for the third year straight is no small feat, and it speaks to the team's dedication to continuously building and protecting our clients' financial well-being over lifetimes," said Paul Clark, Senior Executive Vice President, TD Wealth Management. "Congratulations to Scott and the entire TD Direct Investing team on this well-deserved recognition."

TD Direct Investing continues to invest in its platforms and capabilities, introducing several new features and enhancements in the past year to improve the client experience across all investor types, including:

Real-time partial share trading : Launched real-time partial share trading, helping Canadians to start investing with any amount, making investing more accessible and providing clients with more flexibility when it comes to placing their trades.

: Launched real-time partial share trading, helping Canadians to start investing with any amount, making investing more accessible and providing clients with more flexibility when it comes to placing their trades. First Home Savings Account (FHSA): Introduced the FHSA account through TD Direct Investing and TD Easy Trade™, giving first-time homebuyers a new way to start investing for their first home.

Introduced the FHSA account through TD Direct Investing and TD Easy Trade™, giving first-time homebuyers a new way to start investing for their first home. Enhanced funding capabilities: Made it easier for clients to fund their accounts – from instantly moving funds from a TD bank account or an account at another financial institution, to setting up recurring deposits and contributions online, to transferring cash balances between TD tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), TD Direct Investing TFSAs, TD Retirement Savings Plans (RSPs) and TD Direct Investing RSPs online.

Made it easier for clients to fund their accounts – from instantly moving funds from a TD bank account or an account at another financial institution, to setting up recurring deposits and contributions online, to transferring cash balances between TD tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), TD Direct Investing TFSAs, TD Retirement Savings Plans (RSPs) and TD Direct Investing RSPs online. Improved client support: Redesigned the TD App to simplify navigation and improve usability, introduced a one-time passcode for quicker phone verification, simplified the call menu to connect clients with the right representatives more efficiently, and enabled clients to digitally update their pronouns, gender identity and preferred name.

Redesigned the TD App to simplify navigation and improve usability, introduced a one-time passcode for quicker phone verification, simplified the call menu to connect clients with the right representatives more efficiently, and enabled clients to digitally update their pronouns, gender identity and preferred name. Expanded our client education for self-directed investors: Strengthened relationships with Canadian universities and colleges to promote financial literacy on campuses, and grew our presence on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram to reach investors with educational content tailored to all experience levels.

TD Direct Investing is Canada's first and largest direct investing brokerage, providing self-directed investors with the tools and insights needed to trade with confidence. With a range of powerful trading platforms – TD Easy Trade™, WebBroker, TD Active Trader and Advanced Dashboard – clients have access real-time market data, in-depth research and comprehensive educational resources to support them, regardless of their investing level and goals.

To learn more, visit TD.com/DirectInvesting.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.9 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., and TD Wealth (U.S.); Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $2.06 trillion in assets on October 31, 2024. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

