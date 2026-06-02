A Third Cancer Drug Just Entered the Clinic at an Under-$20-Million Company

Equity Insider News Commentary

Issued on behalf of GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP)

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Most clinical-stage cancer companies with three drugs dosing patients in human trials carry valuations in the hundreds of millions, or more. GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) recently put its third drug into the clinic -- and the entire company has at times been valued at a small fraction of that. The gap between what the company is doing in the lab and what the market is paying for it is the whole story here, and a milestone reached in mid-May has brought it into sharp focus.

On May 14, 2026, GT Biopharma announced that the first patient had been dosed in a Phase 1 trial of GTB-5550, a B7-H3-targeted natural killer (NK) cell engager for solid tumors. It is the third drug from the company's TriKE® platform to reach the clinic -- and its first real push beyond blood cancers into the much larger solid-tumor opportunity.

See the full GT Biopharma pipeline and platform breakdown -- view the Equity Insider briefing here.

Three drugs in the clinic from one platform

The May 14 dosing matters for a simple reason: it takes GT Biopharma from a company with a promising platform to one running two separate human trials at once. The first patient in the GTB-5550 Phase 1 dose-escalation basket trial joins ongoing work on GTB-3650, the company's second TriKE candidate, which has been enrolling patients with relapsed or refractory CD33-expressing blood cancers, including refractory acute myeloid leukemia and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome, in a design that steps through cohorts of two patients each. For a company of GT Biopharma's size, having two candidates dosing simultaneously is unusual.

GTB-5550 is also a milestone for the platform itself. It is the first of the company's TriKE molecules built as a dual-nanobody construct and the first designed for more patient-friendly subcutaneous dosing. The Phase 1 trial is structured as a basket study: a dose-escalation phase testing up to seven dose levels to find the maximum tolerated dose, followed by an expansion phase across multiple solid-tumor cohorts. Management has said the dose-escalation phase will prioritize prostate cancer, where the target antigen is especially relevant. CEO Michael Breen has framed bringing a third NK cell engager into the clinic as a defining moment for the company, and said updates are expected in the second half of 2026 as enrollment progresses.

What a TriKE actually does

The science behind the valuation gap is worth understanding, because it is the same approach the largest names in cancer immunotherapy are spending heavily to pursue. Natural killer cells are part of the body's innate immune system -- fast-acting cells that can destroy diseased cells without the priming that conventional T cells require. The challenge has always been pointing them at a tumor reliably. GT Biopharma's TriKE, or tri-specific killer engager, is a single engineered molecule with three jobs: one arm grabs the CD16 activating receptor on an NK cell, a middle segment built from the cytokine IL-15 keeps those NK cells alive and multiplying, and a third arm latches onto a specific marker on the tumor. The result is meant to be an off-the-shelf molecule that recruits a patient's own NK cells and drives them onto cancer.

For GTB-5550, that tumor-targeting arm is aimed at B7-H3, a protein that shows up on a broad range of solid tumors and is expressed in the large majority of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancers -- which is why prostate cancer leads the dose-escalation phase. The platform was licensed from the University of Minnesota, which retains a royalty interest should any TriKE product reach commercial sales. That academic pedigree, and the fact that three distinct TriKE candidates are now in human testing, is the core of the bull case: a validated-looking platform attached to a very small market capitalization.

Want the full TriKE platform science and trial design? Explore the GT Biopharma breakdown here.

The other side of a micro-cap story

The reason the market has assigned GT Biopharma such a small valuation is not a mystery, and an honest read has to weigh it. This is a clinical-stage company with no approved products and no product revenue, and its reported cash position -- around $9 million as of early 2026 -- was described as sufficient to fund operations only into the fourth quarter of 2026. That is a short runway for a company running three trials, and it implies the need for additional financing, which for a micro-cap typically means dilution. The company has filed to register shares for resale, and a sell-side analyst at Roth Capital cut the price target earlier in the year even while maintaining a constructive stance.

None of that is hidden, and none of it changes the underlying science -- but it is the context against which the platform's promise has to be measured. Early-stage oncology trials carry high failure rates, dose-escalation results can disappoint, and a company this thinly capitalized has little margin for setbacks. The asymmetry that attracts speculative investors -- a real platform at a tiny valuation -- exists precisely because the risks are real. Investors should size any interest against the financing and clinical risk that comes with it.

Four NK and cell-therapy names investors watch in the same space

GT Biopharma is one of a cluster of companies trying to turn natural killer cells and related immune cells into cancer drugs. The peer group below shows how differently the market values programs at various stages -- and how much capital is chasing the same fundamental idea.

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) is the closest mechanistic comparison. Its proprietary ANKET® platform builds multi-specific NK cell engagers -- the same broad class of molecule as GT Biopharma's TriKE. Its CD123-targeted engager advanced into Phase 2 dose-expansion testing in blood cancers and carries FDA Fast Track designation; originally developed under a long-running Sanofi collaboration, the program's rights returned to Innate in 2025 as the company reprioritized its pipeline. Innate shows both the promise and the turbulence of the NK-engager field -- a platform that drew major-pharma partnership, and the strategic resets that can follow.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT) takes a related but distinct approach, developing off-the-shelf allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies. Its lead candidate, agenT-797, recently moved into a randomized Phase 2 trial in severe acute lung injury, with preliminary data expected in the second half of 2026, and its cancer work has shown durable activity signals in solid tumors. MiNK reported roughly $9.5 million in cash with a net loss of about $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2026 -- a balance-sheet profile strikingly similar to GT Biopharma's, underscoring how tight capital is across the small end of this field.

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) represents the better-capitalized end of the cell-therapy spectrum. The company develops allogeneic, iPSC-derived NK and engineered immune-cell therapies -- including a CAR-iNK candidate -- using a proprietary gene-editing approach designed to help the cells evade host rejection. With cash and investments reported around $117 million at the end of 2025, bolstered by an oversubscribed $135 million private placement completed in early 2026 that extended its runway into 2029, Century shows how much further a similar scientific thesis can be pushed when the balance sheet allows it.

NKGen Biotech, Inc. (OTC: NKGN) rounds out the group on the autologous NK-cell side. Its lead candidate, troculeucel (also known as SNK01), is an expanded NK cell therapy the company is developing across both neurodegenerative disease and cancer; it reported combined Phase 1 data in Alzheimer's disease in early 2026 and holds an expanded-access authorization. NKGen illustrates how broadly the NK-cell approach is being applied -- well beyond oncology -- and, as an over-the-counter-listed micro-cap, the financing challenges that come with the territory.

Across all four, the shared thread is the one driving attention to GT Biopharma: NK and related immune-cell therapies are a field large pharmaceutical companies are investing in heavily, and the market has assigned the public players valuations ranging from the tens of millions into the billions depending on stage, data, and balance sheet. GT Biopharma sits at the small, early, high-risk end -- with three clinical programs and a platform that, on paper, belongs in the same conversation.

What to watch from here

For GT Biopharma specifically, the near-term catalysts are clear. The most important is data: the company has guided to updates in the second half of 2026 from both the new GTB-5550 solid-tumor trial as enrollment moves through dose-escalation cohorts, and the ongoing GTB-3650 blood-cancer trial. Alongside the clinical readouts, investors will watch the financing question closely -- how, and on what terms, a company with a runway into late 2026 funds three trials -- since the answer bears directly on dilution and the path forward.

None of this changes the fundamental reality that GT Biopharma is a development-stage, thinly capitalized company whose value rests entirely on early clinical data and its ability to keep funding the work. But the combination of three TriKE candidates now in human trials, a platform licensed from a leading cancer-research university, and a valuation that sits far below its NK-cell peers is the kind of setup that draws speculative attention. Whether the gap closes -- and in which direction -- will be decided by the data and the balance sheet over the months ahead.

Stay ahead of the next GT Biopharma milestone -- get updates and the full story here.



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About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapeutics based on its proprietary TriKE® (tri-specific killer engager) natural killer cell engager platform, licensed from the University of Minnesota. Its clinical candidates include GTB-3650, in a Phase 1 trial for CD33-expressing hematologic malignancies, and GTB-5550, a B7-H3-targeted NK cell engager in a Phase 1 trial for solid tumors. Michael Breen serves as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

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USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed by USA News Group on behalf of MIQ. MIQ has been paid a fee for GT Biopharma, Inc. advertising and digital media from Creative Direct Marketing Group ("CDMG"). There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this article or email as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ currently owns shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. that were purchased in the open market and reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company; no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been reviewed and approved on behalf of GT Biopharma, Inc. by CDMG; this is a digital media distribution.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our article is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

Certain statements in this article constitute "forward-looking information," including statements regarding clinical trial initiation, enrollment, and timing; anticipated data updates; the TriKE platform and its candidates; cash runway and financing; and the markets for NK-cell and immuno-oncology therapies. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties -- including clinical and regulatory risk, early-stage trial failure rates, financing and dilution risk, going-concern and liquidity considerations, competition, and other factors -- that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Comparable companies referenced herein are independent third parties included for industry context only; their inclusion is not a comparison of investment merit, and MIQ has no relationship with them.

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