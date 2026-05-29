Capital Floods Into Space Stocks As STARLAUNCH And Hypersonic Programs Move Toward Commercial Scale

Issued on behalf of Starfighters Space, Inc.

With SpaceX clearing the runway for what could be the largest IPO in U.S. market history and the broader sector posting back-to-back contract wins, capital is flowing rapidly into the public space names building tomorrow's launch, satellite, and defense infrastructure.

USA News Group Commentary

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- The global space economy approached $613 billion in 2024 and is on track to cross the $1 trillion mark as soon as 2032, according to The Space Report from the Space Foundation. Capital is finally catching up to that growth curve. SpaceX filed its S-1 on May 20 and is targeting a Nasdaq listing on June 12 under the ticker SPCX, aiming to raise up to $75 billion at a valuation of approximately $1.75 trillion -- a figure that, if it holds at pricing, would mark the largest IPO in U.S. market history by a wide margin. Investors are already rotating into the public names with real revenue, expanding backlogs, and direct exposure to national security space programs.

Names like Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ: RKLB), Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR), Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: FLY), and AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) are increasingly the way institutional capital is positioning ahead of the SpaceX listing window.

The capital flows are visible in the data. Rocket Lab's contracted backlog has more than doubled year-over-year to $2.2 billion. Firefly Aerospace has guided full-year 2026 revenue to $420–$450 million on the back of Q1 revenue of $80.9 million. AST SpaceMobile has secured over $1.2 billion in aggregate contracted revenue commitments and holds approximately $3.9 billion in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and liquidity. And the U.S. Space Force's Andromeda IDIQ -- under which Intuitive Machines was selected as one of 14 awardees -- carries a total potential value of $6.24 billion across the program. The pattern is consistent: government and institutional capital is being deployed at scale into commercial space platforms with credible execution roadmaps.

Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET) is one of the newer entrants to that institutional rotation, and the Company just gave the market a fresh marker on its commercial trajectory. On May 22, 2026, Starfighters announced a $17.5 million strategic equity investment led by global institutional investors to support continued advancement of STARLAUNCH and broader commercial space development initiatives.

The capital is earmarked specifically for operational expansion, infrastructure development, and continued advancement of the STARLAUNCH platform -- Starfighters' responsive airborne launch architecture that uses its commercial fleet of MACH 2+ supersonic aircraft as a first stage. Near-term milestones disclosed alongside the financing include continued advancement of the STARLAUNCH platform with a targeted space demonstration flight timeline over the next 18 to 24 months, subject to regulatory approvals and program execution.

"This financing represents a strong endorsement of our platform and long-term strategy," said Tim Franta, Chief Executive Officer of Starfighters Space, in the Company's release. From an investor lens, that framing matters: Starfighters is no longer pitching a development-stage thesis. Since completing its IPO in December 2025, the Company has differentiated itself in the emerging market for flexible, high-cadence space access, with the recent completion of wind tunnel testing validating key STARLAUNCH system dynamics and reducing technical risk ahead of near-term commercial mission activity.

Adding to the credibility narrative, on May 7, 2026, Starfighters announced the appointment of two senior leaders out of Blue Origin -- Jose Arias as Vice President, Space Operations, and Catrina L. Medeiros as Director, STARLAUNCH Operations. Mr. Arias, who joins from Blue Origin where he served as Senior Manufacturing Engineer and Integration & Production Lead across propulsion system hardware, oversees all space-related operations for the Company. Ms. Medeiros, who comes from Blue Origin's New Glenn Stage 2 and Precision Cleaning Facility programs, supports execution of STARLAUNCH-related programs under Mr. Arias's direction.

These are operational hires from one of the most demanding launch programs in the U.S. commercial sector.

Starfighters operates the world's only commercial fleet of flight-ready MACH 2+ supersonic aircraft, based at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The Company's STARLAUNCH architecture is designed to deliver flexible, high-cadence space access and satellite deployment across multiple commercial and defense markets -- payload deployment, airborne aerospace testing, microgravity and high-speed flight environments, and reusable airborne launch infrastructure. The May 22 raise gives the Company the balance sheet to push that architecture from operational capability toward scaled commercial execution.

In other industry developments:

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ: RKLB) -- On May 21, 2026, Rocket Lab announced a $90 million contract from the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command to design, manufacture, integrate, and operate two geostationary (GEO) satellites hosting the Heimdall space domain awareness payload. The award is Rocket Lab's first satellite production program for geostationary orbit and continues a Space Systems Command program for development and delivery on orbit of two Heimdall prototype payloads originally developed by GEOST, which Rocket Lab acquired in 2025 and integrated as Rocket Lab Optical Systems.

The win lands against a backdrop of Rocket Lab's contracted backlog up 108% year-over-year to $2.2 billion and record Q1 2026 revenue of $200.3 million -- up 63.5% year-over-year. The Company also booked a $190 million 20-launch block order from the U.S. Department of War for HASTE hypersonic test flights, and a separate $30 million HASTE contract from Anduril announced May 7. Rocket Lab has emerged as one of the most direct publicly traded ways to play the broader launch-and-satellite build-out ahead of the SpaceX listing.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) -- On May 13, 2026, Intuitive Machines was selected by the U.S. Space Force for the Andromeda IDIQ contract, a 10-year, multi-vendor procurement vehicle with a total potential value of approximately $6.24 billion. Intuitive Machines is one of 14 selected awardees that will compete for task orders to design and field next-generation Space Domain Awareness capabilities -- detecting, tracking, and characterizing objects in geosynchronous orbit. The selection significantly expands the Company's addressable government contract base beyond its CLPS-anchored lunar mission profile.

Days later, Intuitive Machines was named prime contractor for operations of NASA's Lunar

Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) and the ShadowCam instrument aboard the Korea Aerospace Research Institute's Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, under two three-year, cost-plus-fixed-fee contracts -- $15.5 million for LROC and $4.5 million for ShadowCam, totaling $20.0 million. Q1 2026 revenue came in at a record $186.7 million, with quarter-end backlog of approximately $1.1 billion. The combination of expanding government work and lunar data services has positioned LUNR among the most visible names in the SpaceX-IPO-adjacent trade.

Firefly Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: FLY) -- On May 26, 2026, Firefly announced a $75 million subcontract from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to deliver four drones to the Moon's south pole as part of the agency's MoonFall mission, targeted to launch no earlier than 2028. MoonFall is part of the first phase of NASA's Moon Base -- a long-term lunar exploration and infrastructure initiative designed to enable sustained human presence and expanded commercial activity at the lunar south pole. Firefly's Elytra spacecraft will carry the drones over a 45-day transit to the Moon and deploy them approximately 50 km above the lunar south pole.

Firefly CEO Jason Kim called MoonFall "an incredible breakthrough mission" in the Company's release, framing the win as aligned with Firefly's track record of bold execution. On the same day, Firefly also commenced a public offering of 12,000,000 shares -- 4,000,000 primary and 8,000,000 from selling stockholders -- pointing to the capital-markets dynamic playing out across the sector: contract momentum is creating windows for sponsors and existing holders to recycle capital into the next phase of build-out.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) -- Q1 2026 results delivered on May 11, 2026 included a critical regulatory milestone: the FCC granted commercial Supplemental Coverage from Space authorization for the SpaceMobile network in the United States, enabling direct-to-device broadband connectivity in premium spectrum bands. The Company disclosed peak in-orbit data speeds of 98.9 Mbps using a Block 1 BlueBird satellite, and confirmed the next orbital launch -- BlueBird 8, 9, and 10 -- on a Falcon 9 in mid-June.

AST SpaceMobile has secured over $1.2 billion in aggregate contracted revenue commitments from partners, was awarded a $30 million prime contract by the Space Development Agency for the HALO Europa Track 2 program, and is participating in the Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD program. Founder, Chairman and CEO Abel Avellan framed the quarter as positioning AST SpaceMobile to capture the direct-to-device broadband opportunity at scale. With a balance sheet of approximately $3.9 billion in cash, equivalents, and liquidity (pro forma for the convertible notes offering and ATM facility availability), ASTS is one of the better-capitalized commercial space names heading into the SpaceX listing window.

Across the comparable set, the message from the past month of news flow is consistent: contracts are flowing, balance sheets are being topped up, and the public space complex is moving in step with the SpaceX listing thesis. Starfighters Space's May 22 financing puts the Company squarely inside that flow -- with capital allocated to STARLAUNCH advancement, two senior Blue Origin operators newly seated on the execution team, and a roadmap toward future demonstration flights over the next 18 to 24 months. For investors building exposure to the SpaceX-IPO rotation trade, FJET is increasingly difficult to overlook.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Starfighters Space at: https://usanewsgroup.com/fjet-landing

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Article Sources:

[1] https://ir.starfightersspace.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/111/starfighters-space-nyse-a merican-fjet-advances-starlaunch-program-and-commercial-space-development-through-strateg ic-17-5-million-investment

[2] https://ir.starfightersspace.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/107/starfighters-space-adds-b lue-origin-leaders-to-accelerate-starlaunch-development

[3] https://investors.rocketlabcorp.com/news-releases/news-release-details/rocket-lab-awarded-90 m-contract-build-geo-satellites-hosting

[4] https://www.intuitivemachines.com/news

[5] https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2026/05/26/3301438/0/en/firefly-aerospace-wins75-million-nasa-jpl-moonfall-subcontract-to-deliver-drones-to-the-moon-s-south-pole.html

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