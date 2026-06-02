Supersonic Launch Play Lands a $17.5M Vote of Confidence

Issued on behalf of Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE: FJET)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary - The space trade has rarely been louder. With SpaceX reportedly targeting a public listing at a valuation ranging into the trillions, capital has poured into nearly every adjacent name with a credible launch or in-space-services story, rerating the sector as a whole rather than picking single winners. In that environment, the companies that stand out are the ones doing something structurally different from the crowd of small-satellite builders and rocket startups. Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET) is one of the few pursuing launch from a fleet of crewed, flight-ready supersonic jets -- and it just attracted a $17.5 million institutional vote of confidence to scale that platform.

Starfighters operates what it describes as the world's only commercial fleet of flight-ready MACH 2+ supersonic aircraft, flying from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Florida's Space Coast. Rather than launching everything vertically from a pad, the company's architecture uses its F-104 aircraft as a reusable airborne carrier platform -- carrying a rocket to high altitude and speed before release. The model targets the small, responsive end of the launch market: microgravity research, satellite deployment, hypersonic and defense testing, and rapid mission turnaround.

See how the supersonic launch model stacks up against the field -- view the full Starfighters Space briefing here.

The financing and what it funds

In a May 22, 2026 announcement, Starfighters disclosed a roughly $17.5 million strategic equity investment led by global institutional investors, structured through a definitive securities purchase agreement and expected to close on or about May 27, 2026, subject to customary conditions. The company said it intends to direct the capital toward operational expansion, infrastructure development, and continued advancement of its STARLAUNCH platform -- including launch-readiness initiatives, mission-execution capabilities, and broader space-launch operations.

"This financing represents a strong endorsement of our platform and long-term strategy," said Tim Franta, Chief Executive Officer of Starfighters Space. The company framed the raise as a milestone in its transition from operational-capability development toward scaled commercial execution across multiple space-access markets.

The roadmap attached to the raise is specific. Near-term milestones include continued STARLAUNCH I mission activity and procurement scaling, alongside STARLAUNCH II development with a targeted space-demonstration flight timeline over the next 18 to 24 months -- subject to regulatory approvals and program execution. For a company that listed on NYSE American only at the end of 2025, putting institutional capital behind a defined demonstration timeline is the kind of step that moves a story from concept toward cadence.

The structure of the raise matters as much as the headline number. By bringing in institutional investors through a definitive securities purchase agreement rather than a retail-heavy placement, Starfighters is signaling the kind of backer it wants on the register as it scales -- capital that tends to underwrite multi-quarter development programs rather than trade around single news events. For a micro-cap whose share price has swung hard on milestone flow, a more stable institutional base can matter to how the next phase of the story is funded and received. The company has framed the timing deliberately: secure the capital first, then carry out the operational and infrastructure build-out that a demonstration-flight campaign requires.

It is also worth keeping the company's stage in view. Starfighters is still early in commercializing its model, and the capital is explicitly tied to launch readiness and infrastructure rather than to revenue already booked. That is normal for a pre-commercial launch company, but it means the investment case rests on execution against the roadmap, not on current financial results -- a distinction investors in early-stage space names need to hold onto as the sector's broader rerating pulls valuations along with it.

Why the supersonic-launch angle matters now

Starfighters has also been deepening its research footprint. The company recently expanded its partnership with Mu-g Technologies on parabolic-flight testing and a coordinated response to a NASA Request for Information for Parabolic Flight Services, work centered on Mu-g's modified Dassault Falcon 50 alongside Starfighters' F-104 operations. That ties FJET more directly into the microgravity-research and supersonic-testing niches that larger players tend to underserve. According to market commentary, the stock has been volatile around this news flow, with a sharp 30-day move higher even as its year-to-date performance remained negative -- a reminder that small-cap space names trade on sentiment and milestones as much as fundamentals.

The strategic logic rests on three converging tailwinds the company itself points to: government demand for responsive launch and test capacity, growth in the commercial space segment, and the public-market access that came with its listing. Whether the supersonic-jet model proves out commercially is still unproven -- the demonstration flights ahead are the real test -- but the differentiation is genuine. Few commercial aerospace companies are pursuing an air-launch architecture based on crewed MACH 2+ aircraft.

Air-launch is not a new idea in the abstract -- carrying a vehicle aloft before release can cut the energy a rocket needs to reach orbit and open up more flexible launch windows and azimuths than a fixed pad allows. What sets the Starfighters approach apart is the use of a fleet of high-performance crewed jets as the carrier element, drawing on an aircraft platform with a long operational heritage. The pitch to customers is responsiveness: the ability to support frequent, smaller missions -- microgravity experiments, technology demonstrations, hypersonic and defense test articles -- without competing for slots on the heavy-lift manifests that dominate the vertical-launch market. If the model works at cadence, it occupies a niche the sector's larger players have largely left open.

Want the full STARLAUNCH roadmap and milestone timeline? Explore the Starfighters Space breakdown here.

Four space names investors are watching alongside Starfighters

FJET sits at the speculative, pre-commercial end of a sector where even the established names are still scaling. The broader peer group shows how much momentum is behind launch and in-space services right now -- and how uneven the results can be from one quarter to the next.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) is the closest architectural analogue in the group -- a commercial human-spaceflight company built around an air-launch model, in which a carrier aircraft lifts a crewed spaceplane to altitude before release, conceptually similar to the airborne-carrier approach at the heart of Starfighters' platform. In its first-quarter 2026 update, Virgin Galactic said it had moved the first of its new Delta-class SpaceShips from its assembly hangar to its test-and-launch hangar, with ground testing underway, and reported a narrowed net loss of roughly $65 million versus about $84 million a year earlier as it works through the final quarters of its pre-revenue phase.

CEO Michael Colglazier said the company remains "on track to commence flight testing in Q3 and spaceflight in Q4 of this year," with a second SpaceShip already in fabrication and roughly 650 founding astronauts holding advanced bookings for flight windows in 2027 and early 2028. SPCE has been one of the sector's sharpest movers on the SpaceX-IPO narrative -- a momentum dynamic FJET shareholders will recognize -- and, like Starfighters, its investment case rests on converting a defined flight-test timeline into commercial cadence rather than on current revenue.

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ: RKLB) is the bellwether for the small-launch-plus-space-systems model. Per its Q1 2026 results, Rocket Lab delivered record quarterly revenue of $200.3 million, up 63.5% year over year, with backlog of more than $2.2 billion and GAAP gross margins of 38.2%. Founder and CEO Peter Beck noted the company topped $200 million in a quarter for the first time, and guided Q2 revenue to $225–240 million. Its space-systems unit now out-earns its launch business -- a maturation path smaller players aspire to.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) focuses on lunar access and infrastructure. The company reported record first-quarter 2026 revenue of $186.7 million -- nearly triple the prior year, driven largely by its Lanteris Space Systems acquisition -- along with its first positive Adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 million and a record quarter-end backlog of $1.1 billion, up $842 million from year-end 2025. New awards in the quarter totaled $428.9 million, and the company was contracted by the U.S. Space Force under the Andromeda IDIQ, which carries an anticipated ceiling value of $6.2 billion. LUNR illustrates how a government-anchored backlog can underwrite a high-growth space story -- the same kind of public-and-defense demand Starfighters is targeting at a smaller scale.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) rounds out the group on the defense-and-stations side. In its Q1 2026 results, the company raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $230–255 million on a record backlog of $275.3 million, up 54% year over year, and in late May was awarded a $16.5 million DARPA "Burn n' Go" Phase 2 contract for advanced solid-rocket-motor propulsion technology. Voyager's mix of missile-defense work, propulsion, and commercial space-station ambitions through Starlab speaks to the same government-demand thesis underpinning the launch and test markets Starfighters is chasing.

Across all four, the common thread is the one driving interest in FJET: a sector being repriced on the SpaceX-IPO narrative, government demand for responsive launch and test capacity, and a market willing to pay up for differentiated access to space. The difference is scale and stage -- these peers are scaling proven businesses, while Starfighters is funding its way toward first commercial demonstration.

What to watch from here

For Starfighters specifically, the catalysts now cluster around execution against the roadmap the financing is meant to fund. Confirmation of the closing of the $17.5 million investment is the first checkpoint; from there, investors will watch STARLAUNCH I mission activity and procurement scaling, progress on STARLAUNCH II toward the targeted demonstration flight in the next 18–24 months, and any further development of the Mu-g parabolic-flight and NASA RFI work.

None of this changes the fundamental reality that FJET is an early-stage company whose commercial model is still to be proven in flight, in a sector prone to sharp sentiment-driven swings. But the combination of a differentiated launch architecture, a Kennedy Space Center operating base, fresh institutional capital, and a sector-wide rerating gives the story more runway than most micro-cap space names enjoy at this stage. The demonstration flights ahead will tell investors whether the supersonic-launch thesis converts from concept into cadence.

Stay ahead of the next STARLAUNCH milestone -- get updates and the full Starfighters Space story here.

About Starfighters Space

Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET) is an aerospace company operating a commercial fleet of flight-ready MACH 2+ supersonic aircraft from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Through its STARLAUNCH platform, the company is developing an aircraft-based, reusable launch architecture targeting satellite deployment, microgravity missions, defense applications, and space testing.

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While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our article is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this publication include that demand for U.S. aerodynamic and hypersonic test infrastructure will continue to accelerate; that Starfighters Space, Inc.'s F-104 platform will provide testing capabilities at the cadence and conditions described; that the Company's expansion to Midland, Texas will proceed as planned; that the Company will retain and grow its existing customer base; that comparable companies will perform as expected. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting the reader to understand the Company's business, however such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include changing governmental laws and policies; the Company's ability to obtain and retain necessary licensing; political and competitive risks; failure of forecasts and assumptions to come to fruition; and other unforeseen circumstances. The publisher of this article does not take responsibility for the accuracy of any statements made by the issuing company or its representatives. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the publisher undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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