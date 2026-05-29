A Microcap Just Staked a Claim in the AI Agent Security Land Grab

Issued on behalf of Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. dba Integrated Quantum Technologies (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G)

As enterprises rush to deploy autonomous AI agents, a new security problem is emerging that the old cybersecurity playbook wasn't built for -- and a small Vancouver-based company just put a flag in the ground with a framework called MASQ.

USA News Group News Commentary

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Every few years, enterprise technology produces a category that didn't exist the year before. In 2026, that category is AI agent security. Autonomous AI agents -- software that can reason, make decisions, and take actions across a company's systems without a human pressing every button -- are moving from pilot projects into production at remarkable speed. And with them comes a problem the traditional security stack was never designed to solve: how do you control what an AI agent is allowed to see, what it's allowed to do, and how its internal reasoning is protected while it's doing it?

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc., doing business as Integrated Quantum Technologies (CSE: ICS) (OTCQB: IGCRF) (FSE: Y4G), just announced its answer. The company has initiated the patent process for MASQ™ -- short for Machine Action Security Quotient -- a governance and security framework built specifically for AI agents and autonomous AI systems.

What MASQ is actually trying to solve

The pitch is straightforward once you see the problem it targets. Today's AI agents don't just answer questions; they connect to APIs, call external tools, query enterprise databases, and increasingly talk to other agents through emerging plumbing like MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers. Each of those connection points is a place where an agent could access something it shouldn't, take an action nobody authorized, or leak sensitive information held in its working memory.

MASQ is designed to sit across those control points and govern four things: what permissions and actions an agent is authorized to perform; what enterprise systems and data it can reach; how it interacts with APIs, external tools, and MCP servers; and -- the most distinctive piece -- how the sensitive information inside an agent's context window, internal attention states, and reasoning environment is protected during machine-to-machine interaction. That last element is the part most traditional cybersecurity architectures simply don't address, because they were built to protect networks and endpoints, not the live reasoning state of an autonomous machine.

"AI agents are becoming increasingly autonomous and interconnected, and organizations will require governance systems capable of controlling not only what agents can access and execute, but also how sensitive contextual reasoning data is protected during machine-to-machine interaction," said Jeremy J. Samuelson, EVP, Artificial Intelligence & Innovation at Integrated Quantum, who joined the company in January 2026 after serving as Principal Data and AI Scientist for Digital Identity Engineering at Equifax and is credited as the inventor of the company's VEIL technology. "This patent initiative reflects our continued focus on building foundational infrastructure for secure enterprise AI deployment."

A piece of a bigger platform

MASQ isn't a standalone bet. The company intends it to become a core component of its broader AIQu™ platform -- a security-first, privacy-preserving, and what the company describes as quantum-resilient AI infrastructure layer. AIQu's first commercial product, VEIL™ (Vector-Encoded Information Layer), is the company's patent-pending technology aimed at protecting sensitive data across the enterprise AI and machine-learning pipeline by reducing the need to expose raw data in the first place. The company also markets a SecureGuard360™ cybersecurity platform and a managed-services offering.

It's worth being precise about where MASQ stands today, because the language matters. The company has initiated the patent process and engaged intellectual property counsel -- this is the beginning of a filing effort, not a granted patent or even, on its face, a completed application. MASQ is described as "being developed." For investors, that distinction is the difference between a roadmap and a shipping product, and it should be read as the former. The company's earlier AIQu provisional patent filing (30 claims, filed in January 2026) is a separate matter from this MASQ initiative.

Why the timing is the story

The reason a framework like MASQ is getting attention has less to do with this one microcap and more to do with how fast the surrounding market is moving. The numbers from the established players tell the story.

In January 2026, Gartner projected that AI-cybersecurity spending -- covering both securing AI and using AI to defend -- would grow at a roughly 74% compound annual rate from 2024 through 2029, more than double the growth rate of AI spending overall. That is the kind of forecast that pulls every serious security vendor into the space, and they have arrived. The agentic-AI-security category now has real product from the largest names in cybersecurity, which is both validation of the thesis and a sharp reminder of how much competition a microcap faces.

How IQT sits among the companies defining this space

To understand the market MASQ is entering, it helps to look at what the established public companies are already shipping. These are not peers of IQT in scale -- they are giants, and the contrast is the point: IQT is a microcap staking an early claim in a category these companies are pouring resources into.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) has moved aggressively into agentic security, launching its Charlotte AI AgentWorks ecosystem and tools explicitly designed to secure AI agents and govern "shadow AI" across endpoints, SaaS, and cloud. CrowdStrike's scale -- and the breadth of its launch partners -- illustrates how central agent governance has become to the enterprise security roadmap.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) made the category's biggest statement by completing its roughly US$25 billion acquisition of identity-security leader CyberArk in February 2026, explicitly to secure "human, machine, and agentic identity." That deal -- one of the largest in cybersecurity history -- is the clearest possible signal that controlling what autonomous agents can access and do is now seen as foundational infrastructure, not a niche feature.

Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) has reframed identity itself around the agentic era with "Okta for AI Agents," a platform (generally available April 30, 2026) built to discover both sanctioned and unsanctioned AI agents, treat them as governed identities, and apply lifecycle controls. Okta's framing -- that identity becomes a runtime system continuously evaluating what an agent does -- maps closely to the problem MASQ describes.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) introduced Prompt AI Agent Security, a real-time discovery and governance control plane for AI agents and agentic workflows that explicitly enforces policy across MCP servers operating in a customer's environment -- the same machine-to-machine connection layer MASQ targets. SentinelOne's product is perhaps the closest functional analog to what IQT describes, deployed at enterprise scale.

The honest takeaway from that lineup cuts both ways. On one hand, the presence of CrowdStrike, Palo Alto, Okta, and SentinelOne validates that AI agent governance is a real and rapidly growing market. On the other, it means a pre-revenue microcap with a framework still in development is entering a field crowded with extraordinarily well-resourced incumbents. Both things are true at once, and investors should hold them together.

The market-awareness piece

Alongside the MASQ news, IQT announced two business-development moves. It appointed Euroswiss Capital Partners Inc., a Switzerland-based capital-markets advisory firm, as a strategic marketing and financial-advisory partner under a 12-month, non-exclusive consulting agreement (fixed fee of $100,000) to raise the company's profile across central Europe; an affiliate of Euroswiss holds 200,000 common shares, and the agreement was negotiated at arm's length. Separately, the company entered an investor-awareness agreement to support North American financial-news distribution. These are visibility initiatives -- the kind small-cap issuers commonly use to broaden their investor reach -- and they should be understood as marketing arrangements rather than indicators of commercial traction for MASQ itself.

The bottom line

MASQ is an early-stage idea aimed squarely at a real and fast-growing problem. The thesis behind it -- that autonomous AI agents need a governance layer purpose-built for what they can access, what they can do, and how their reasoning is protected -- is being independently validated by the largest companies in cybersecurity, which are spending billions to address exactly that. That's the bull case.

The bear case is equally plain: IQT is a microcap that has initiated a patent process on a framework still in development, in a category where it competes against some of the best-capitalized security companies on the planet. Whether MASQ becomes a defensible product, a licensed piece of intellectual property, or simply an early marker of ambition is a question that only execution -- and time -- will answer. What the company has done is plant a flag in one of the most consequential enterprise-technology shifts of the decade. What it builds on that claim is the part still to be written.

For full company detail and ongoing updates, visit IQT's USA News Group landing page: https://usanewsgroup.com/ics-landing/

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Sources:

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. dba Integrated Quantum Technologies, "Integrated Quantum Technologies Debuts MASQ™, an AI Agent Governance and Security Architecture, Initiates Patent Process, and Announces Strategic Market Awareness Initiatives," Newsfile Corp., May 28, 2026.

Integrated Quantum Technologies, "Files Provisional Patent for Post-Quantum AI Infrastructure Platform, AIQu" (30 claims; VEIL™), January 13, 2026; EVP AI appointment (Jeremy Samuelson), January 2026.

CrowdStrike Holdings, "CrowdStrike Launches the Charlotte AI AgentWorks Ecosystem," March 25, 2026; "Secure AI Agents and Govern Shadow AI," March 2026.

Palo Alto Networks, "Palo Alto Networks Completes Acquisition of CyberArk to Secure the AI Era," February 11, 2026.

Okta, "Okta announces new blueprint for the secure agentic enterprise" / "Okta for AI Agents" (GA April 30, 2026), March 2026.

SentinelOne, "SentinelOne Unveils New AI Security Offerings" (Prompt AI Agent Security; MCP-server policy enforcement), March 23, 2026; Gartner AI-cybersecurity spend forecast (~73.9% CAGR, 2024–2029), January 2026.

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