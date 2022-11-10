Round13's equity investment will support Alvéole's continued growth and ambition to cultivate environmental change in cities worldwide.

MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Alvéole, the world's largest urban beekeeping company has just closed an 8.1M Series A investment from Round13. The investment will help the company grow its ESG data-driven platform, swarm to new markets, and extend its current product offering - all to continue cultivating environmental change in urban cities globally.

As a leading Canadian venture capital firm and well-known in the commercial real estate industry, Round13 was a natural fit for Alvéole. "We are proud to support Alvéole as they empower the commercial real estate industry to implement more ambitious ESG practices", explains Craig Strong, partner at Round13 Capital. "In a way, Alvéole has been an ESG-focused platform since its founding, creating immense value for their clients. But acting proactively on ESG is now a common business commitment. It's exciting to think that now more than ever, companies have the opportunity to be vectors of positive change for their communities, and Alvéole's services can help them on their way."

"We are proud to be one of Round13's first investments within their new environmentally-focused fund", says Alex Mclean, Alvéole's Co-Founder and CEO. "Their experience in fast-growing companies, their deep comprehension of tech, as well as their roots within the commercial real estate industry are fantastic assets for us at Alvéole."

Alvéole: Skyrocketing since 2013

Alvéole's growth has been exponential since its founding in 2013. Pioneer in the field of nature-driven amenities for companies and commercial real estate assets, the trailblazing company has grown phenomenally to 40 cities in 6 countries over the past decade. Previously, Alvéole was able to count on financial support from Capital Financière agricole and edō Capital, who were instrumental in the early growth.

"We were impressed by Alvéole's founding team, their vision, and the incredible response from early customers back in 2015, when we first partnered with them", mentions Hamnett Hill of edō Capital. "It's been an exciting privilege to see them rapidly scale their B2B offering to support customers across North America, and throughout Europe, ultimately defining the entire market - while connecting hundreds of thousands of tenants and employees with the wonders of nature. I am excited to see them continue that important mission."

Starting in 2023, customers will benefit from the company's new product offering, specifically designed for commercial real estate partners to make cities greener and more resilient, a critical transition as the consequences of climate change are already impacting cities across the globe.

MyHive: Round13's experience in tenant engagement apps instrumental in growth

Alvéole also counts on Round13's savoir-faire to support the development of its trademark platform MyHive, a digital interface allowing clients to stay connected with their nature-driven initiative, and assess and measure their social and environmental impact.

"Clients have been asking for more ways to increase their impact and meet their ESG goals", comments Mclean. "We are at such an exciting stage of our journey in terms of the experiences that we offer - and we are and always have been optimists - yet the magnitude of the challenges we must overcome in the context of the ecological transition calls for nothing less than immediate, concrete actions to preserve biodiversity."

ABOUT ALVÉOLE

Alvéole is a Montreal-based social company cultivating greener cities and more connected communities in 40 cities worldwide. The certified B Corp and 1% for the Planet member brings nature-based solutions such as honey bee hives, pollinator habitat, and bee-friendly gardens to buildings in cities and monitors their impact with technology, to help clients meet their ESG goals and be agents of positive environmental and social change. www.alveole.buzz

ABOUT ROUND13 AND ROUND13 EARTHTECH FUND

Round13 Capital is a Toronto-based venture capital firm that invests in high-growth technology businesses. The firm is managed by experienced investors and operators and uses a disciplined investment approach to identify exceptional entrepreneurs committed to opportunities and companies with market leadership potential. Round13's environmentally-focused EarthTech Fund targets early-to-mid-stage companies that have made a commitment to the environment and have sustainability as a strategic business imperative.

SOURCE Alvéole Montréal inc.

For further information: Jennifer Ahken, EGS Group, [email protected], 514-952-2072