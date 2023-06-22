MONTREAL, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - IPSO FACTO real estate investment, a well-established real estate investment company in Quebec, has announced major changes to its organizational structure, as part of a succession plan that will be effective shortly. The company, which brings together private and institutional investors, recently made the official announcement to its investors, partners and clients yesterday.

Serge Robitaille, President and Managing Partner, decided to review the internal structure of the organization, a decision that is a natural continuation for the company. "As the founder of IPSO FACTO real estate investment, a company that I set up in 2000 with Pierre Bourgie, a remarkable businessman for whom I have enormous respect, I had to think about the future of IPSO FACTO, for me to pass the torch someday officially to a team of associates, that are ready to shape and continue the development of our corporation. This type of transition cannot happen overnight, it must be prepared", said Mr. Robitaille.

Éric C. de Léry, Vice-President Investments at IPSO FACTO, has been doing an extraordinary job since 2011 within the Group. Over the past 12 years, he has been able to demonstrate the full extent of his investment skills. His incredible ability to manage the office team, his capacity to develop trusting professional relationships with investors and promoters, as well as his undeniable rigour at work, allowed him to become a partner in 2016. For the future, however, the President of IPSO FACTO wanted Mr. de Léry to be able to add a new partner, endowed with the same dynamism and an equivalent desire, to grow IPSO FACTO real estate investment for the future.

As of July, Jean-Philippe Dubé will therefore join the team as a partner and share the co-presidency with Éric C. de Léry. This is a return to familiar territory for Mr. Dubé, who previously worked as Investment Director within the company between 2011 and 2014, before choosing to engage in new challenges with a major institution where he recently held the position of Senior Vice President and Fund Manager, Development. The co-management of IPSO FACTO will therefore be officially entrusted to the two forties, Mr. de Léry and Mr. Dubé, whose respective professional experiences and achievements are impressive.

Éric C. de Léry is delighted with this new addition to the team and is very enthusiastic about this collaboration with Mr. Dubé, with whom he has worked many times over the past 20 years. "The arrival of Jean-Philippe will certainly bring a balance within our competent team, and it is really motivating for me to work again with this esteemed colleague. I am convinced that our dynamic duo and the complementarity of our skills will enhance and consolidate the confidence of our investors. We want to work together to ensure the sustainability of IPSO FACTO and effectively boost all the real estate projects with which we are associated", mentioned Mr. de Léry.

For his part, Mr. Robitaille, who will remain active and maintain his role as Chairman of the Investment Committee, has great confidence in Mr. de Léry and Mr. Dubé. The duo that they will form at the head of IPSO FACTO, their rigour and their integrity will allow the company to pursue its momentum and continue to be involved in ambitious and stimulating projects. The arrival of Mr. Dubé takes place in a context where IPSO FACTO real estate investment has recently updated its brand image and reorganized its offices in downtown Montreal. It's a breath of fresh air that indicates a more than positive sequence of things for the future of the organization.

About IPSO FACTO Real Estate Investment

Since 23 years, IPSO FACTO is a private investment group with a mission to invest in real estate development projects. It provides its expertise and financial resources to a top-tier client base consisting of real estate developers, managers and contractors. The group has participated in numerous projects in various asset classes, mainly in Quebec.

