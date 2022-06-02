MONTRÉAL, June 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Reaching New Heights campaign for Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal to support the major development project was a great success. The campaign goal of $15 million was exceeded thanks to donations from the business sector, religious communities and the general public.

Pierre Piché, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal Foundation and his fellow Board members would like to sincerely thank the generous donors, influencers and volunteers, as well as Guy Cormier, Campaign Cabinet Chair and President and CEO of Desjardins Group. Mr. Cormier and his two co–chairs, Serge Godin, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of CGI, and Jean–Pierre Léger, Chairman of the Board of the St–Hubert Foundation, mobilized the business community and successfully secured corporate funding.

"The campaign results clearly show the desire on the part of many stakeholders to contribute to the maintenance and development of this place of unconditional welcome that is the Oratory. The site's new eco–friendly facilities are accessible, practical and more inviting, allowing Saint Joseph's Oratory to contribute to the well-being of even more people while promoting living in harmony," says Mr. Piché.

"The Oratory occupies an important place in the heart of the cultural heritage of Montreal, Quebec and Canada," says Mr. Cormier. "Talented builders from Quebec have taken care to preserve and upgrade this exceptional site. As chair of the corporate chapter of the Reaching New Heights campaign, I am delighted that we have exceeded our fundraising objective, particularly during a health crisis. Thank you all for your commitment and support."

Since we slightly exceeded our objective, we will be able to have a bell cast in honour of the donors whose generosity made our financing campaign a success. This bell, which we are calling Bourdon because it is the largest bell with the lowest tone, will be an addition to the already exceptional Saint Joseph's Oratory Carillon which will now have a total of 57 bells.

"We are happy that we were able to count on the generosity of the business community, public figures, religious communities, the Friends, Associates and Grand Associates of Brother André and the general public to help maintain this jewel of our architectural, religious, cultural and tourism heritage. In supporting the legacy that Saint Brother André bequeathed to us, this successful campaign will contribute to the preservation of our sanctuary," says a very pleased Father Michael DeLaney, CSC, Rector of Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal.

Major development project

The work, which includes building a new welcome centre, reconfiguring the gardens, renovating the museum and upgrading the dome of the Basilica—whose observatory is the highest lookout point in Montréal—has received financial support from the Quebec government ($30.8 million), the Canadian government ($22 million) and the Ville de Montréal ($10 million).

About the Saint-Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal Foundation

The Saint-Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal Foundation was created with a view to promoting and funding the Oratory's priority projects and ensuring the continuation of the work of Saint Brother André.

