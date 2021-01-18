RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In preparation for the upcoming season, the Astana – Premier Tech team is pleased to unveil yesterday its roster for 2021. A multi-talented team — with many new faces — ready to enter the 2021 season with strength. For this new season, the team will also display a new jersey, with completely revamped colours and design to reflect its new name and the arrival of a new co-owner, Premier Tech, but always reminiscent of the Kazakh origins and the rich history of the Canadian-Kazakh team.

The new co-ownership also paves the way for Canadians in the world of top-level cycling. In addition to welcoming Hugo Houle for a fourth year, the team is pleased to have two new Canadians this season: a new rider, Benjamin Perry, and a new sports director, Steve Bauer.

In a perfect balance between the two co-owners, the new Astana – Premier Tech team jersey displays a symbiosis that is expressed even in its design. Completely revamped, the jerseys retain the Kazakh blue — that has been the team's signature for several years — while featuring a greater integration of the Premier Tech logo and colours.

"We are proud to present the new roster of the Astana – Premier Tech team for the 2021 season. More than ever, our support and our commitment to the team are coming to life to reflect our common values, our colours. This is a strong start for the Astana – Premier Tech team and we are ready to deploy all the energy necessary to make the 2021 season a success," added Jean Bélanger, president and chief executive officer of Premier Tech.

