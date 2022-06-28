A special firefly exhibition held at Daejeon Hanbat Arboretum Insect Ecology Center, the largest arboretum in the city

Hanbat Arboretum, where the Insect Ecology Center is located, is in Dunsan, the downtown district of Daejeon, the largest city in Chungcheong-do, South Korea. It is the nation's largest urban arboretum and is connected to Gapcheon, Yudeungcheon, and the greenery axis of the Government Complex Daejeon, providing a space for living organisms as well as plants through its excellent ecological environment and natural scenery.

Hanbat Arboretum is located in the heart of Daejeon Expo Science Park and is loved by people as an art hub due to the presence of cultural and resting areas including the Daejeon Arts Center, Museum of Art, and Yeonjeong Korean Traditional Music Center. It is also the largest artificial arboretum in a Korean city center, connecting to the Government Complex Daejeon and the high grounds of the Science Park, as well as a location for young people to experience nature and for all citizens to rest while enjoying nature in the city.

The allure of Hanbat Arboretum is an ecological arboretum with actual ecological functions rather than a plain artificial arboretum. On April 28, 2005, Seowon, located to the west of the Daejeon Expo Science Park, opened for the first time, followed by Dongwon in 2009 and a tropical botanical garden in 2011, forming what is known as Hanbat Arboretum today.

There are now 1,787 plant resources on display under 24 themes including a Mugunghwa Garden, Wildflower Garden, Shrub Garden, Magnolia Garden, and Rock Garden composed of 19 themes. It is an urban arboretum with fresh trees and flowers as well as seasonal blooms and a tropical botanical park. Moreover, Hanbot Arboretum is designing and implementing a number of forest environment education programs focusing on exhibitions and experiences to educate people about the relevance and value of the natural environment.

SOURCE Daejeon Hanbat Arboretum

For further information: Lee Won Jae, +82-070-7011-3611, [email protected]