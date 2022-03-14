MONTRÉAL, March 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Montréal International (MI) set new records in 2021! The level of foreign investment supported reached $3.765B—a 69% increase compared to the previous year. A total of 1,135 international workers—including hundreds of health and education workers—were added to Greater Montréal's pool of skilled workers as a result of MI's efforts. MI also spearheaded Montréal's successful bid to host the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

In 2021, Montréal International supported 100 projects, leading to the creation of 11,550 jobs with average annual salaries of more than $82,000. More than half of the $3.765B in foreign investment is from the Americas, and almost 38% comes from Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The foreign companies that have invested or reinvested in one of Greater Montréal's 82 municipalities are based in 25 different countries.

Our teams made a concerted effort in 2021 to ensure that investment projects decided by head offices come to Greater Montréal rather than a competing city. As a result, reinvestments by subsidiaries already established in the region represent three quarters of investments.

"Greater Montréal continues to stand out in the eyes of foreign investors, international organizations, entrepreneurs as well as students and workers from all over the world," said Jean Laurin, Chairman of the Board of Montréal International. "As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, it is clear that we have played a key role relaunching Greater Montréal's economy and we continue to support the performance of its industries of the future. The international factor is a real growth vector and 2021 provides a perfect example."

"These results were achieved by the efforts of a team of 85 professionals to attract foreign investment, international organizations or foreign talent. They are agile professionals who are able to tailor their strategies and are determined to have an impact on our economy. I would also like to thank our partners, both public and private, who give MI this unique creative strength to benefit Greater Montréal," said Stéphane Paquet, President and CEO, Montréal International.

Major spinoffs in health, education and IT

While COVID-19 exacerbated labour shortages in health, education and information technology (IT), MI provided support to the Government of Québec for the international recruitment of 250 health professionals—mostly nurses—as well as 115 teachers, specialists and early childhood educators. Businesses in Greater Montréal have also received help with recruiting 357 IT specialists internationally. Our immigration specialists have also helped many employers support the immigration process of their international workers.

Virtual technology comes to the fore in 2021!

Fully virtual recruitment missions held via the ichoosemontreal.com and talentmontreal.com portals have given us access to talent pools in various regions of the world—particularly South America, Europe and Africa. The teams stepped up the number of webinars, digital promotion campaigns and foreign press relations to promote studying, working or living in Greater Montréal.

The talentmontreal.com site registered 54,000 international candidates, mainly in IT, and had almost 900,000 visitors in 2021. Our site matches local employers with skilled foreign workers, and offers a simple and effective solution to meet workforce needs.

MI is also continuing to step up Greater Montréal's visibility to international students. Study Connect—a virtual prospecting tool that facilitates searching for educational study programs and putting prospective students in touch with educational institutions in Greater Montréal—received 5,600 applications.

Two international organizations to change the world

Montréal International is still one of the few investment promotion agencies with a mandate to attract and retain international organizations. In 2021, MI successfully led Montréal's bid to host two new international organizations: The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and the Global Humanitarian Aviation Organization (GHAO). The ISSB joins a strong sustainable finance centre with an office "of equal importance" as its headquarters. The arrival of GHAO further enhances the cluster of world-renowned international aviation organizations that are already in Montréal.

Quotes

"Montréal International is a major contributor to the Greater Montréal region's international profile and economic development. This organization is a major ally to our government as we transition into the economy of tomorrow, which we want to be more just, greener, more innovative, and more resilient. Organizations that seek to promote innovation through projects and technologies that reduce our environmental footprint help us improve Canadians' quality of life over the long term. Bravo to the entire team at Montréal International on this record year!"

- The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible of Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"I would like to highlight the results of Montréal International, a loyal partner in promoting Québec on the international scene. At a time when we are facing major labor challenges, the recruitment of international workers contributes to Québec's economic recovery. I would like to congratulate the Montréal International team for their achievements in 2021 which complement those of our government in terms of attracting talent that Québec needs."

- Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity, Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration and Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region

"The collaboration of Montréal International with Québec's International Vision provides exceptional results. Thanks to this partnership, Greater Montréal is able to attract a wide array of international investors and position itself as a leading host city for international organizations. Montréal international is a significant contributor to Québec's international organization hosting policy and facilitates foreign direct investment. I am pleased to be able to count on such a solid partner to achieve our growth objectives."

- Nadine Girault, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region

"I am proud to support Montréal International, a key player in economic development that promotes the city around the world, attracting strategic talent, international students and large-scale organizations to the metropolis. I am all the happier that in 2021, MI generated record numbers in terms of foreign direct investment projects, a considerable part of which materialized in the city center and thus, helping to strengthen its economic dynamism. With these figures, I am very optimistic that Montréal will continue to be a metropolis that is very well positioned on the world scene."

- Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

"The economic development of Montréal is keeping its momentum going thanks to record levels of foreign investment. These exceptional results are testament to the efforts of all of Montréal's economic stakeholders and the resilience of our economy. We applaud the leadership of Montréal International, which directly contributes to our economy and to Greater Montréal's profile. The results announced today are illustrative of investors' confidence and we're extremely proud of that. We need to stay the course as the world navigates through these turbulent times. Montréal International's know-how and the attractiveness of the Greater Montréal region will help us achieve our goals."

- Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal and Chair of the Board of the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal

"Economic growth in Greater Montréal is good news for all of the towns in the region. Laval is an integral part of this innovative economic ecosystem, and the foreign investment and international workers supported by Montréal International in its territory are essential components of its economic development strategy."

- Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of Laval

"I join my colleagues in the metropolitan area in highlighting the essential contribution of Montréal International to the rapid development of the region's economy. There have been many challenges over the past two years and Greater Montréal has managed to skillfully hold a strong position in an unstable global economic context. The Longueuil agglomeration is no exception, with nearly $150 million invested in the territory in 2021 thanks to the leadership of Montréal International, whose numerous partnerships, particularly with Développement économique Longueuil (DEL), propel the region to the forefront in the economic world. I congratulate the whole team for these exceptional results."

- Catherine Fournier, Mayor of Longueuil

About Montréal International

Montréal International is a non-profit organization funded by the private sector, the governments of Canada and Québec, the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal and the City of Montréal. Its mandate is to attract and retain foreign investment (companies and startups), international organizations, skilled workers and international students to Greater Montréal by providing support services tailored to their needs.

SOURCE Montréal International

For further information: Frédérique Lorrain, TACT, 450 702-0339, [email protected]