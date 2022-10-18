A shift in Toronto's priority puts 150,000 meals for the city's most vulnerable in jeopardy

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - As many celebrated Thanksgiving with gatherings and sumptuous feasts, thousands of Torontonians relied on the City's 28 drop-in centres for their nutritious meals. The drop-in centres are supported by Creating Health Plus (CH+) that delivers healthy and fresh produce weekly.

Creating Health Plus agencies served almost 1.7 million meals this past year. (CNW Group/North York Harvest Food Bank)

"CH+ member agencies served 1.7 million meals last year and they've experienced a drastic increase in demand, as high as 60% for some agencies due to the rise in poverty." Says Ryan Noble, Executive Director of North York Harvest Food Bank, whose social enterprise FoodReach is a logistics partner of CH+.

For years, CH+ received its core funding from the City's Shelter Support and Housing Administration (SSHA) to provide fresh produce – eggs, yogurt, milk, fruits and vegetables. With a shift in SSHA's priorities, the funding for CH+ is no longer guaranteed and the program is at risk of being shut down.

The economic impact of the pandemic exacerbated by inflation and the lack of affordable housing resulted in more community members visiting the drop-in centres. Without the continued funding, CH+ member agencies will be forced to serve fewer meals, less food in each meal and poorer quality food.

The partners that help sustain CH+ – Parkdale Activity-Recreation Centre (PARC) and North York Harvest Food Bank – are asking the municipal government to continue this much-needed program and to also adjust the food provisions based on the current cost.

"We all know that hunger reduces productivity and impacts health. For an average of $2.25 a meal, we can help sustain a vibrant community while lessen the burden on our healthcare system. For both moral and economic reasons, the choice should be obvious." Ryan Noble explains. CH+ partners and community members are actively raising awareness for this important program.

