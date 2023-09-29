MONTRÉAL, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") is pleased to announce that, this Friday, Patrick Déry, AMF Superintendent, Financial Institutions, was elected to the Executive Council of the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI) for a three-year term at the 22nd IADI Annual General Meeting.

The IADI, of which the AMF is a founding member, is a global standard-setting organization representing 95 deposit insurers, resolution authorities and central banks that seeks to contribute to financial stability. The appointment recognizes the AMF's contribution to the development of resilient payout systems and to work on the resolution challenges specific to financial services cooperatives.

Mr. Déry, who was a member of the IADI Executive Council from November 2016 to November 2022, will participate in the development of international resolution and deposit insurance principles while underscoring the particularities of Québec's financial sector.

The Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

