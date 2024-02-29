A recent launch of Let's Talk About Dementia videos in Hindi and Tagalog aim to cater to the specific needs and experiences of diverse communities grappling with dementia

TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - A new study released by the Alzheimer Society of Canada earlier this year The Landmark Study: The Many Faces of Dementia in Canada emphasized that people living with dementia are as diverse as the range of diseases and conditions affecting the brain. Without tailored services and supports to meet these unique needs, we risk failing the increasing number of individuals living with dementia and their caregivers. Recognizing the complexity and diversity of its communities, the Alzheimer Society Toronto (AST) is committed to providing inclusive services and programs to enhance healthcare literacy in multicultural settings.

Let's talk About Dementia/आइए बात करते हैं डिमेंशिया के बारे में Let's talk About Dementia/Pag-usapan natin ang Dementia

Today, AST is unveiling two educational videos in Hindi and Tagalog, designed to facilitate conversations and offer foundational knowledge about dementia. "Our aim is to equip caregivers, healthcare professionals, and the wider community in these groups with awareness and understanding of dementia," said Julie Wong, Senior Manager of Education and Community Programs. "Moreover, we seek to address cultural nuances such as beliefs, practices, and barriers related to dementia care through this medium, thereby empowering community organizations serving minority populations."

By 2030, nearly one million Canadians will be living with dementia, impacting various sectors and cultures. To drive positive change, there's a pressing need to combat stigma, discrimination, and stereotypes.

Dave Spedding, CEO of Alzheimer Society Toronto, emphasized the necessity of integrating diversity and inclusion into a comprehensive strategy for dementia prevention and management. "Racialized families and immigrants often feel isolated and experience a number of barriers to accessing supports that promote wellbeing," Spedding stated. "Tailored support that acknowledges their unique needs can make a significant difference."

This project has been made possible by the Government of Canada through the Canadian Heritage Department's Community Support, Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program. Alzheimer Society Toronto is grateful for the support.

About the Alzheimer Society of Toronto

The Alzheimer Society of Toronto provides free counselling and education to people with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, their families, and caregivers. They deliver specialized training and professional development for frontline health-care providers, and engage in public education and awareness events to increase accessibility to dementia information.

About the Landmark Study

The Landmark Study: The Many Faces of Dementia in Canada is the second of three volumes detailing the demographic, social and economic impact of dementia in Canada. With the rapid rise of Canada's aging population, the study projects that the number of people living with dementia in the country will increase by 187% by 2050. This is one of the first Canadian studies that seeks to better understand the many faces of dementia and find equitable solutions for future dementia challenges, so that no one is left behind.

To view the video in Hindi: https://youtu.be/qQq-DrY_n8s

To view the video in Tagalog: https://youtu.be/zUgtpRJTkEM

SOURCE Alzheimer Society of Toronto

For further information: Media contact: Cassandra Koenen, Director, Marketing and Communications, 647-346-4945, [email protected]