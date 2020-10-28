VAL-D'OR, QC, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Environment and Climate Change Canada

Canadians value a safe and clean environment. Environment and Climate Change Canada's enforcement officers strive to ensure that businesses and individuals comply with environmental laws and regulations administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada, which protect Canada's natural environment.

On October 19, 2020, Breakwater Resources Limited, which operates the Langlois Mine, pleaded guilty in the Val–d'Or courthouse to one count of violating the Fisheries Act. The company was fined $350,000, which will be directed to the Government of Canada's Environmental Damages Fund.

On February 28, 2018, a 500-litre spill of flocculent from the Langlois mining site in Lebel–sur–Quévillon resulted in a discharge of acutely lethal effluent into the Wedding River. The discharge of acutely lethal effluent into water frequented by fish is a violation of subsection 36(3) of the Fisheries Act.

As a result of this conviction, the company's name will be added to the Environmental Offenders Registry.

