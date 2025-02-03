MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - A groundbreaking study led by Dr. Sami Moubayed, Otolaryngologist-Head and Neck Surgeon at Clinique Face MD in Montreal and Assistant Professor at Université de Montréal, challenges conventional wisdom about filler longevity in non-surgical rhinoplasty.

Published in Facial Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Medicine, the official journal of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the research introduces the innovative "Micro-Liquid Rhinoplasty" (MLR) technique. This method addresses the significant risks associated with non surgical nose jobs, which carry a 20-fold higher risk of blood vessel occlusion compared to other facial areas.

The study, conducted from April 2021 to August 2023 and involving 184 patients, revealed two key findings:

Optimal results achieved with minimal filler amounts using the MLR technique. A surprising 32% reduction in filler volume required for yearly follow-up injections.

"This research challenges the dogma that fillers need frequent reapplication," explains Dr. Moubayed. "Our findings suggest that filler may persist longer in tissues than commonly thought, potentially stimulating new collagen for long-term volume enhancement."

The MLR technique emphasizes precision and safety, using micro-boluses of 0.01 to 0.03 cc administered at specific nasal points. Importantly, the study reported no major complications and a low 3.8% rate of minor, self-resolving issues.

This Quebec-developed innovation gains significance as non-surgical aesthetic treatments grow at a rate ten times faster than the general population. "By challenging the notion that fillers need repeating every six to twelve months, we can treat patients more safely and efficiently," Dr. Moubayed adds.

The global impact of this research is evident in its presentation at the prestigious Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) in Monaco, positioning Quebec at the forefront of aesthetic medicine innovation.

