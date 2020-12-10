This initiative follows in the footsteps of the pilot project, which is still underway after being launched as a Canadian first in April 2017, jointly with Mouvement Desjardins. As announced last year, Mouvement Desjardins is pulling out as a payment solution provider for public transit. The agreement between the STL and Mouvement Desjardins ends October 31, 2021, which should make for a transparent transition between the two systems for users.

Like the current system, the new payment solution will accept Visa and Mastercard payments, and will be compatible with most smartphone contactless payment applications. More modern and scalable than its predecessor, the new payment solution will include smart transit transfers and eventually be able to gradually include more features, including contactless debit card payments and more credit card types.

Quote from Marc Demers, Mayor of the City of Laval

"Improving the public transit offering is one of the best ways to protect our environment. It is definitely a priority for our administration. When innovation not only makes it possible to improve services for our citizens, but to also contribute to protecting the environment, I believe it is an undertaking worth applauding."

Quote from Éric Morasse, STL Board President

"'We are extremely proud of the team we have assembled for this ambitious project focused on modernizing public transit payment systems across the province. Contactless payments foster impulse decisions to take the bus and instantly offset some of the main obstacles to using the bus, especially when transiting from different transport modes: How much does it cost? Where can I buy a bus ticket? More than ever, given the current situation, we need to do our utmost to keep public transit top-of-mind with Laval commuters."

Quote from Bertrand Barthelemy, CEO, Flowbird

"Contactless bank cards have become the most popular means of paying for everyday purchases. Open Payment by Flowbird makes it possible to use your bank card as a bus pass. In Laval, occasional riders will no longer need to purchase a bus pass in advance or find a ticket vending machine. These payment solutions greatly facilitate travel. And it's all contactless, which users find reassuring during these pandemic times. Our solution is tried and proven and includes infinite possibilities to add new ticketing features in the next few years. Easy to use, fast and seamless are the hallmarks of our Open Payment solution."

Quote from Pasquale Pizzi, Vice President, National Accounts, Moneris

"The Moneris Transit open payment system will securely process fare payments that are made with a credit card or smartphone and will facilitate the entire management of contactless interactions in STL vehicles. We are pleased to partner with Flowbird in this innovative project by offering greater flexibility to STL users."

Quote from Michel Lemay, Executive Director, Public Affairs, Marketing and Customer Experience, ARTM

"Today, we are pleased to pursue this project with our partners at the STL, the City of Laval, as well as Flowbird and Moneris. With the pandemic making it harder to anticipate commuting needs and behaviours, it is important to maintain initiatives that facilitate the day-of-day of citizens, and to extract as much as we can from these experiences to further the progress of payment methods in the metropolitan area."

About the Société de transport de Laval

The STL develops and operates an integrated network consisting of buses, school transport, shared taxis, and paratransit transport which together combine for 19+ million trips per year. The STL's regular bus network consists of 47 routes, some 2,700 stops and covers over 1,500 kilometres across the Laval territory. The STL is among the most innovative transit authorities in North America. www.stlaval.ca.

About Flowbird

Faced with the challenges posed by the evolution of urban spaces and their densification, cities must constantly adapt to their citizens' ever changing needs. Flowbird supports decision-makers in organizing, encouraging and managing mobility within cities, helping address quality of life, environmental and economic challenges as they arise.

Thanks to its solutions, mobile applications and online services, Flowbird contributes to improving the environment by reducing air pollution, optimizing traffic, simplifying payments, and in doing so, making cities more secure and economically sustainable.

With 60+ years experience and with over 100 million weekly users, Flowbird continues to invest heavily in R&D (7% of annual revenue), in order to provide its customers with solutions that are at the forefront of technology. To learn more: www.flowbird.group

About Moneris

Moneris is Canada's largest provider of innovative solutions for mobile, online and in-store payments, processing more than one in three transactions. Serving businesses of every size and industry, Moneris offers hardware, software and solutions to help transform the way businesses grow and operate, in payments and beyond. For more information, please visit www.moneris.com and follow @moneris.

About the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM)

The ARTM regional metropolitan transit authority was created under Bill 76, which amended the governance of public transit in the Montréal metropolitan area. The ARTM plans, organizes, funds and promotes public transit and paratransit services for the Montréal metropolitan area. It is tasked with doing this within the scope of sustainability and regional cohesion, while providing a mobility experience that is user-friendly, integrated, smooth and efficient. It is responsible for devising a strategic development plan for the metropolitan area's public transit and paratransit services, a funding policy, a fare grid, and service agreements that provide the framework for their development, organization and funding. The ARTM is actively committed to rallying the public transit community around a unified vision.

