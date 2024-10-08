A Québec family-owned business acquires Formedica

CONTRECŒUR, QC, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Bergeron family, Québecois entrepreneurs who have proven themselves in the medical equipment sector, ensure the succession of the Formedica company, which specializes in designing and producing orthopedic products. The Bergeron family succeeds Mr. Raymond Fortin, who founded the Québec-based company more than 50 years ago.

The new owners, brothers Nicolas and Anthony Bergeron and their father Sylvain, wish to propel Formedica's growth by focusing on the quality that makes the brand successful. Formedica designs and manufactures a range of products found in many pharmacies. These products include splints, bandages, walking aids, and even safety products. The company counts on over 30 employees and operates a factory and distribution centre in Contrecœur.

The Bergeron family was previously a shareholder in a company that distributed and manufactured medical equipment, including Aurelia gloves and masks, and has factories in the Montréal region.

Quotes

"We have great ambitions for Formedica. We have always focused on the quality of our products, innovation, and building trusting relationships with our clients, and this is what we wish to continue relying on to support the growth of the company."

"We are very grateful for the trust that Mr. Fortin has placed in us. It was important to him to sell to Québec interests, and we are proud to take over this flagship company, established in 1972, which supports thousands of people daily through its range of specialized products."

- Nicolas Bergeron, co-owner and Vice President at Formedica

About Formedica

Formedica is recognized for its portfolio of high-quality orthopedic products, which are found in hospitals, medical centres, specialized stores, and pharmacies. Formedica operates a factory and distribution centre in Contrecœur, Québec.

SOURCE Formedica

For more information: Jenna Dubé, Phone number: 581 996-3023, Email: [email protected]