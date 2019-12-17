A Quarter of Canadians Plan to Skip Out on Holiday Gatherings to Stream this Season

News from TheLede.ca

– In a new survey commissioned by Crave, one in four Canadians plan to intentionally miss holiday bashes to stay home and stream –

– Millennials and males are far more likely to take a hard pass on holiday events, while Quebeckers will be firmly planted on the couch this season –

-– Additional data confirms that GAME OF THRONES ruled the North in 2019 as Crave's most popular show with subscribers –

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - RSVP declined. A new survey* from data service firm Maru/Blue reveals that one in four Canadians (24%) – that's approximately nine million people – plan to say "thanks but no thanks" to festive events like family get-togethers, work parties, or friends' nights out this holiday season, choosing instead to stay home and stream their favourite TV shows and movies.

Survey data also revealed that:

One in three millennials (33%) plan to pass on holiday events compared to only 14% of those ages 55+

Men (28%) are more likely than women (19%) to skip out

When broken down regionally, Quebeckers (37%) are the most likely to RSVP no while those in Atlantic Canada are the least likely to bail (15%) and will be at that party, no matter what

When it comes to what Canadians were streaming on Crave this year, additional data** confirms that GAME OF THRONES truly is the King of the North, as HBO's juggernaut series was overwhelmingly the most popular show streamed in Canada in each province this year. Overall, THE HANDMAID'S TALE, CHERNOBYL, BIG LITTLE LIES, and LETTERKENNY rounded out the Top 5 on Crave in 2019.

For Canadians looking for their next television obsession, look no further than Crave's incomparable lineup of binge-worthy hits. This includes some of 2019's buzziest shows like HBO's SUCCESSION (the cast was recently named one of Entertainment Weekly's Entertainers of the Year), WATCHMEN (series star Regina King is also one of EW's Entertainers of the Year), Emmy Award® winners and Golden Globe® nominees CHERNOBYL and BARRY, and so much more. For more on Crave's programming lineup during the holidays, click HERE.

