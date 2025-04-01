A Public Statement from Metis Nation - Saskatchewan Representatives

SASKATOON, SK, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - To our valued Métis citizens, community members, respected leaders, and friends,

We, your duly elected representatives within the Métis Nation – Saskatchewan (MN-S), and proud Métis women, are reaching out to inform you of a grave injustice. The leadership of MN-S has unjustly barred us from participating in any future Provincial Métis Council meetings. This decision stems from an improperly conducted harassment investigation.

We owe it to you, our citizens, to address the handling of our harassment complaints and the broader implications for the safety, dignity, and well-being of Métis women within our Nation. In January 2025, we courageously filed harassment complaints against a staff member, and in February 2025, the same staff member responded by filing a complaint against us. We advanced our concerns with the expectation that they would be treated with fairness, integrity, and in accordance with the procedures outlined in the Executive Handbook.

Unfortunately, the handling of our complaints by MN-S has failed to uphold these principles. Despite clear requirements in section 7.2 of the Executive Handbook for mutual agreement on the appointment of a third-party investigator, MN-S unilaterally proceeded with an investigator of their choosing. When this procedural flaw was raised by our legal counsel and an alternative investigator was proposed, MN-S disregarded our concerns and moved forward without our agreement.

Furthermore, the investigation was conducted on a rushed basis, with arbitrary timelines imposed upon us. When we expressed the need for a fair opportunity to prepare and participate in a manner that ensured we felt safe, heard, and supported, we were met not with accommodation but were informed that the investigations would proceed without our participation.

Regrettably, the investigation concluded by dismissing our harassment complaints and upholding the complaint of the staff member, without even affording us the opportunity to be heard. Furthermore, we were unilaterally sanctioned, barred from attending PMC meetings, depriving us of the ability to fulfill our duties as elected representatives. To the best of our knowledge, this sanction was imposed in the absence of a formal resolution passed by the Board of Directors as required by section 7(2) of The Métis Act.

The handling of this matter by MN-S —disregarding both our well-being and procedural fairness—renders the entire investigation process deeply flawed and fundamentally unjust. The harm caused by the actions of MN-S extends far beyond ourselves. It sends a chilling message to Métis women who may experience harassment or mistreatment: that their voices may not be heard, that their experiences may not be taken seriously, and that seeking justice may come at the cost of further harm. This is unacceptable.

Our Nation prides itself on upholding the values of respect, accountability, and inclusion, yet the handling of our complaints has undermined these very principles. It is imperative that MN-S leadership acknowledge these failures and actively demonstrate that Métis women are heard, valued, and respected within our Nation.

We therefore call upon the leadership of MN-S to:

(a) Acknowledge the procedural failings in the handling of our complaints;

(b) Commit to an approach that respects the rights and dignity of complainants;

(c) Ensure that our complaints will be taken seriously and re-establish a fair and respectful investigation in accordance with the MN-S Handbook;

(d) Ensure that all future investigations strictly adhere to policies intended to protect all members; and

(e) Reaffirm a commitment to the safety and respect of Métis women.

If MN-S leadership fails to address these issues and take active steps to ensure that no other Métis women are subjected to such treatment in the future, we will have no choice but to seek relief through the court system.

Sincerely,

Kathie Pruden Nansel, Regional Director WR2A

Sherry McLennan, Regional Director WR2

Wendy Gervais, Regional Director WR3

Lisa McCallum, Provincial Secretary

SOURCE Representatives of the Metis Nation - Saskatchewan

Media Contact: Lisa McCallum, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 (306) 897-3240