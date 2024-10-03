A Prescription for Housing: Social Medicine Housing Initiative at 90 Dunn Avenue will be a new home to 51 UHN patients!

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The University Health Network's (UHN) Gattuso Centre for Social Medicine, in partnership with the City of Toronto, United Way Greater Toronto (UWGT), and Fred Victor, proudly announce the launch of the Social Medicine Housing Initiative at 90 Dunn Avenue (Dunn House) in Parkdale. This project is the first-of-its-kind, hospital-led supportive housing initiative in Canada, set to open its doors in October 2024.

Aerial shots from Dunn House. Credit: University Health Network

At UHN, the top 100 patients without fixed addresses accounted for over 4,309 emergency department visits in a one-year period. People who are chronically unhoused live half as long as those who are housed, experience accelerated aging, have many more comorbidities, and develop serious health conditions at a much younger age. The homelessness crisis is a health crisis, highlighting the pressing need for stable housing and integrated healthcare services.

Previously a parking lot, 90 Dunn is a four-storey modular building built on land owned by UHN and leased to the City of Toronto. The space will provide safe, permanent, accessible and affordable housing for 51 of UHN's most medically and socially complex patients, who are unhoused and are frequently admitted to the hospital through the emergency department. These UHN patients are also cross-referenced with the City's list of all individuals experiencing homelessness in Toronto and prioritized based on individual needs, circumstances, and the length of time they have had no fixed address. The initiative particularly focuses on supporting individuals exiting homelessness, including women, Indigenous Peoples, and people with disabilities.

In this unique model, Fred Victor will manage and operate the 51 accessible and affordable housing units, communal areas, the community garden and the on-site commercial kitchen. Fred Victor will provide housing stabilization supports, social and community integration services, daily meals, integrated mental health support, harm reduction services, PSW support to clients with physical disabilities, as well as justice and system navigation support. The aim of Dunn House is to improve health outcomes, with reductions in emergency department visits and hospital readmissions by providing the most vulnerable UHN patients with dignified permanent housing options and on-site supports that are tailored to the needs of each tenant. Each studio apartment is 275-square-foot and pet-friendly with a kitchenette, a living room area, a bedroom and a bathroom. There will be 15 barrier-free units for people who use mobility devices.

Co-designed with UHN's Social Medicine Lived Experience Advisory Council, the model for 90 Dunn was shaped by an extensive consultation process with international experts, community organizations, and people with lived experience of homelessness, substance use and mental health challenges.

Dr. Kevin Smith, President & CEO of UHN, emphasized the importance of this initiative:

Evidence has demonstrated the inextricable relationship between housing and health. As Canada's largest hospital and research system, UHN recognizes that basic needs like stable housing, food security and income are just as integral to a healthy society as an effective hospital system. A Canadian-first, UHN social medicine housing integrates health care services with community-based supports for our most medically and socially complex patients with the highest utilization of emergency department and hospital readmissions. We are grateful to all orders of government, our partners and valued donors for helping us realize this vision which we hope will be a model to strengthen the health of Canadians and our health system.

Mayor Olivia Chow, says

"People experiencing homelessness often need supportive housing, with access to social and health care supports, to stay housed and build their lives. The innovative supportive housing initiative at 90 Dunn Ave. is a great example of how partnerships across governments, the non-profits and the health care sector can work together to support people and address homelessness. The City is honoured to be part of this historic collaboration that brings to life Canada's first-ever social medicine housing initiative. This site will bring meaningful change to the lives of the people moving into these homes and help guide our ongoing response to Toronto's housing and homelessness crises."

Councillor Gord Perks, (Parkdale High Park), Chair of the Planning and Housing Committee, says:

"Toronto's homelessness crisis needs immediate, far-reaching solutions. I am pleased to see this unique supportive housing concept open doors in Parkdale and look forward to welcoming the tenants of 90 Dunn Ave. to our community. I am proud that we are continuing to build a Toronto that prioritizes the well-being and dignity of all residents."

Dr. Andrew Boozary, Executive Director of the Gattuso Centre for Social Medicine says,

The data is clear – homelessness is a terminal condition. On average, patients who are unhoused live nearly twenty years less. The health care costs are seven-times higher. In medicine, we have been left to treat these pathologies of poverty with band-aid solutions, and witness the cruel cycle that our patients are trapped in. The Social Medicine Housing Initiative is an evidence-informed response to the health and homelessness crisis in Toronto. Beyond housing, there are comprehensive health and social supports right at home for every tenant. We hope this helps set a new and scalable standard for how health care systems can address the social determinants of health and create lasting, impactful change in people's lives.

Keith Hambly, CEO of Fred Victor

Fred Victor is proud to bring our 100+ years of experience helping people rebuild their lives to this social medicine housing initiative. It's clear that the solution to homelessness is more housing – transitional housing, supported housing and deeply affordable housing in every neighbourhood of our city. Collaborating across sectors is an innovative step in the right direction. People can't improve their health, maintain employment, care for themselves or those they love without a home. Home is the first step. This project is a shining example of what we need to be doing more of in our city and beyond.

Daniele Zanotti, President & CEO of United Way Greater Toronto

Our region is strongest when we support our most vulnerable members. Social Medicine at 90 Dunn is not just about providing housing; it's about creating a supportive home, connected to and part of a neighbourhood. Our partners working closely with Parkdale residents mobilized support for this initiative and are now delivering a true example of community-based housing. United Way Greater Toronto is proud to be funding a welcoming community kitchen, serving many who have faced food insecurity and lacked the camaraderie of a shared dining table. This opening marks the starting line for both the residents moving in and this innovative model of care. We look to the future, ready to build on this foundation, and do more to support those in need.

About UHN:

University Health Network (UHN) is Canada's #1 hospital and the world's #1 publicly funded hospital. With ten sites and more than 20,000 staff, UHN consists of Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto Rehab, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, West Park Healthcare Centre and The Michener Institute of Education. The scope of research and complexity of cases at UHN have made it a national and international source for discovery, education and patient care. It is Canada's top research hospital, with major research in cardiology, transplantation, neurosciences, vision, arthritis, surgical innovation, genomic and regenerative medicine, oncology, infectious diseases, social medicine and rehabilitation medicine. University Health Network is a research hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto.

UHN.ca

UHN Gattuso Centre for Social Medicine is a multidisciplinary team developing and implementing tangible solutions across UHN. Together, we have clinical and research expertise, a focus on integrating community and social services providers, and a relentless commitment to building partnerships and trust throughout the health care system. Our work is informed by data and science, and co-designed with individuals and communities with lived experience to create innovative models of care.

About the City of Toronto:

Toronto is home to more than three million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city Canada's leading economic engine and one of the world's most diverse and livable cities. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture, innovation and climate action, and consistently places at the top of international rankings due to investments championed by its government, residents and businesses. For more information visit www.toronto.ca or follow us on X at www.x.com/cityoftoronto, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/cityofto or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cityofto .

About United Way Greater Toronto:

As the largest non-government funder of community services in the GTA, United Way Greater Toronto reinforces a crucial community safety net to support people living in poverty. United Way's network of agencies and initiatives in neighbourhoods across Peel, Toronto and York Region works to ensure that everyone has access to the programs and services they need to thrive. Mobilizing community support, United Way's work is rooted in ground-breaking research, strategic leadership, local advocacy and cross-sectoral partnerships committed to building a more equitable region and lasting solutions to the GTA's greatest challenges.

About Fred Victor:

Fred Victor is a social service charitable organization that fosters long-lasting and positive change in the lives of people experiencing homelessness and poverty across Toronto. With 130 years of service, Fred Victor has grown from a single mission at Queen and Jarvis to a multi-service organization with 25+ locations across Toronto. In addition to affordable housing, transitional housing, and emergency shelters, Fred Victor provides a constellation of supports to help people secure and maintain a safe place to live.

