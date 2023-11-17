Bold New Company's Dedication to Employees Runs Deep

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Kellanova (formerly Kellogg Canada) is guided by its company purpose to provide a place at the table for everyone, and that starts within its workplace. This commitment has earned Kellanova Canada a fifth straight win from the highly competitive Canada's Top 100 Employers competition that recognizes employers who provide exceptional workplaces.

"We are honoured to be named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers as this award acknowledges the value and respect we hold for our entire team," says Tony Chow, President, Kellanova Canada. "Our success is built on the success of every person in our organization, and we are proud that our values unite us as one team. As Kellanova embarks on a new bold era, we will continue to champion the diverse mix of skills, experiences, and insights that will power our team and, in turn, our ambitions as we move forward. We thank the entire Kellanova family for joining us on this fantastic journey."

All submissions to Canada's Top 100 Employers are evaluated against eight specific criteria some of which include: Work Atmosphere and Social; Health, Financial and Family Benefits; Training and Skills Development; and Community Involvement. Focused on employee needs in all areas, Kellanova believes in championing its people as they develop, and opening doors as they advance. The Company is also committed to giving back to communities through many initiatives including its Better Days Promise which works to advance sustainable and equitable access to food.

"We are serious about attracting and retaining the best people in the business, whether for our head office or our reps in the field," adds Chow. "Afterall, it's the powerful combination of our passionate people and our highly differentiated brands that will foster our success in Canada and around the world. And I'm happy to say the future has never looked brighter."

To learn more about Canada's Top 100 Employers competition as well as the detailed reasons for Kellanova's selection, please visit https://www.canadastop100.com/national/.

About Kellanova Canada

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands in Canada including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, Nutri-Grain®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Kellanova brands generated an estimated $12.6 billion in net sales in 2022.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.kellanova.ca for more information.

