MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - sept24, the lone agency that offers an internship in HR marketing is launching OPEN HOUSE HR Marketing, a contest like never seen before, to find the best interns in Canada. In launching this nationwide competition, the professionals at sept24 are welcoming the next generation with open arms and offering a paid internship at their company, which, through modest ambition, has become an industry leader.

Learn from a Creator in HR Trends

Open House Contest (CNW Group/sept24 Communications Marketing)

Beginning your career as an intern at sept24 will open the doors to a promising future in HR marketing. In fact, what better way to gain access to the most up-to-date and avant-garde knowledge in the field than to do an internship with Canada's #1 agency?

No other agency specializes in HR marketing quite like we do. In fact, you would be hard-pressed to find a remotely comparable experience. OPEN HOUSE HR Marketing is the only training program where students can dive headfirst into the universe of Employer Rankings, Recruitment Campaigns, and much more!

Young professionals are at the heart of our company

Here at sept24 we often speak about the importance of the next generation, something that has been in our agency's DNA since it was launched. Our entire team agrees that internships need to allow interns to express their ideas, create for themselves, and flourish! Alongside their colleagues at sept24, the selected intern will roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty right from the start – no shadowing!

The truth is, here at sept24, proximity to young professionals has an influence over all our decisions. With that in mind, each candidate will be invited to attend our virtual open house event on October 19, 2022. Wanting more than a polished résumé, our team will meet everyone to talk about the agency, answer all their questions, and get them to reflect on a mock project. We want to get to know the human behind the intern.

OPEN HOUSE HR Marketing will be an opportunity for an industry-leading agency to give back to the next generation, share its expertise, and, most importantly, learn. Our team can't wait to embark on this journey with you!

sept24 is seeking graduating students from Cégep or University in any of the following fields: Communications, Marketing, Management, Human Resources, Graphic Design, and Art. The last day to submit your application is October 14, 2022. The internship is scheduled to start in January 2023, remotely or in person.

About sept24

sept24 is the #1 HR Marketing Agency in Canada. With 18 years of experience, 3 offices, and 60 employees, we're sending shockwaves! What's our mission? To change the world of work by challenging the status quo and remaining utopically_realistic, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Employer Rankings Specialists, we're also not too shabby when it comes to Youth Marketing and Communications Marketing.

