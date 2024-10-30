TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Dynamic and inspiring, Sun Life's Marie-Chantal Côté, Senior Vice-President, Group Benefits, Sun Life, has been named among Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women by The Women's Executive Network (WXN). Marie-Chantal is a winner in the Executive Leader category, which celebrates women who exemplify what it means to be a great leader in their organization and communities.

Marie-Chantal Côté, Senior Vice-President, Group Benefits, Sun Life (CNW Group/Sun Life Financial Inc.)

Marie-Chantal has had a meaningful impact at Sun Life, the industry, and the communities we serve. Since joining Sun Life in 1998 as an analyst, she has held progressively senior roles across the organization demonstrating visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment to helping Clients live healthier lives.

"Marie-Chantal is a remarkable and authentic leader who uses her voice to help build up those around her," said Dave Jones, President, Sun Life Health. "Her passion and advocacy for diversity, equity and inclusion shines in everything she does, particularly in her business strategy and efforts to enhance workplace equity for women and the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. She has been instrumental in driving real and meaningful change for her team members and our Clients."

Today, Marie-Chantal leads Sun Life Canada's Group Benefits business in Canada, helping to provide comprehensive and inclusive benefits for over four million members and their families. She has been a driving force for advancing the Group Benefits industry, ensuring the unique and diverse needs of Canadians are not only met but prioritized.

Under Marie-Chantal's leadership she's helped to propel the following key initiatives:

Inclusive Benefits : Marie-Chantal has been a champion for removing the stigma around women's health, including menopause, and advancing supports in the workplace. Sun Life was the first major insurance company in Canada to offer both fertility treatment and surrogate expense coverage. She was also integral to helping Sun Life lead the way in offering gender affirmation coverage to help gender-diverse employees or dependents.

: Marie-Chantal has been a champion for removing the stigma around women's health, including menopause, and advancing supports in the workplace. Sun Life was the first major insurance company in to offer both fertility treatment and surrogate expense coverage. She was also integral to helping Sun Life lead the way in offering gender affirmation coverage to help gender-diverse employees or dependents. Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP): Sun Life and the Government of Canada rolled out the CDCP, one of the largest health programs in Canada in the last few decades. This landmark program will provide dental care for millions of uninsured Canadians, including vulnerable population groups such as the elderly. As of September 19, 2024 , more than 2,400,000 Canadians are approved to participate in the CDCP and more than 750,000 members have received care under the CDCP 1 .

Sun Life and the Government of rolled out the CDCP, one of the largest health programs in in the last few decades. This landmark program will provide dental care for millions of uninsured Canadians, including vulnerable population groups such as the elderly. As of , more than 2,400,000 Canadians are approved to participate in the CDCP and more than 750,000 members have received care under the CDCP . Lumino Health Virtual Care : As a market leader, Sun Life has brought many innovations to Clients including Lumino Health Virtual Care, powered by Dialogue. The service offers flexibility and choice to support Clients mental and physical well-being. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marie-Chantal spearheaded the rollout of virtual care to 1.5 million Canadians free of charge in record time.

: As a market leader, Sun Life has brought many innovations to Clients including Lumino Health Virtual Care, powered by Dialogue. The service offers flexibility and choice to support Clients mental and physical well-being. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marie-Chantal spearheaded the rollout of virtual care to 1.5 million Canadians free of charge in record time. Mental Health: Marie-Chantal is a vocal advocate for removing the stigma around mental health. She encourages workplaces and employers to play a key role providing supports and having open conversations around mental health. She is regularly requested for speaking opportunities and media interviews to share her insights and perspectives on this important topic.

"I'm honored to be recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women by The Women's Executive Network (WXN). As a woman and proud member of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, I understand the importance of being seen and represented," said Marie-Chantal Côté, Senior Vice-President, Group Benefits, Sun Life. "This award not only recognizes strong leaders but also helps pave the way for others so their passion can authentically shine."

Learn more about Sun Life's commitment to sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

1 Government of Canada. Canadian Dental Care Plan Statistics, 2024.

