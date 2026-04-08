A Once-in-a-Generation Vision Takes Shape: Destination Wasaga Reveals Draft Plans for One of Canada's Most Iconic Beach Destinations

"This is a once-in-a-generation moment for Wasaga Beach," said Mayor Brian Smith. "For over one hundred years, people have come from across Ontario and Canada to enjoy Wasaga Beach and make summer memories that will last a lifetime. Now, we're building on that legacy--strengthening our community and quality of life for residents, while designing a globally recognized, year-round destination that protects what makes this place special. The draft plan we are unveiling today reflects what our community has told us matters most and helps position Wasaga Beach as one of the great recreation and nature-based destinations of the world."

A Vision Grounded in What Matters Most to Local Residents

The draft Destination Wasaga Master plan reflects clear and consistent community priorities:

The beach remains public--forever: The shoreline will continue to be protected as a public space for everyone to enjoy.

The shoreline will continue to be protected as a public space for everyone to enjoy. No residential development on transferred parkland: Provincial parkland transferred back to the Town will remain focused on tourism, destination development, attractions, public infrastructure, public uses, and green space.

Provincial parkland transferred back to the Town will remain focused on tourism, destination development, attractions, public infrastructure, public uses, and green space. A strong commitment to nature and sustainability: Expanded green spaces, ecological protection, and nature-based experiences are central to the plan.

Expanded green spaces, ecological protection, and nature-based experiences are central to the plan. A balanced, year-round destination: The Destination Wasaga Master Plan will help grow and support the local economy, attract visitors year-round, and protect the natural beauty and ecology that make Wasaga Beach extraordinary and unique in the world.

Highlights

The draft plan proposes vibrant gathering places, flexible parks and event spaces for all seasons, accessible boardwalks, a river marina, a world-class music hall (The Dard 2.0), and an iconic pedestrian bridge--all designed to bring people closer to the water, nature, and each other.

The newly unveiled renderings show a downtown and beachfront that is timeless and forward-looking, with:

animated and accessible public spaces

improved access to the water

an emphasis on eco-tourism, protection of critical habitat, ecological education and environmental stewardship

a stronger connection between the town's shoreline, Main Street, Nancy Island Historic Site and Ontario's most visited "recreation class" provincial park.

Three signature corridors are envisioned to help connect the waterfront, downtown, Nancy Island and provincial parkland--to help weave these elements together, creating a more seamless, intentional and extraordinary resident and visitor experience.

A Plan Shaped by the Community – and Kids!

The draft Destination Wasaga Master Plan is grounded in extensive public engagement that began in November 2025, with over 500 residents, businesses, and stakeholders contributing ideas through public meetings, workshops, and online surveys.

Earlier this month, that engagement extended into local classrooms, where more than 200 Grade 6 and Grade 7 students from across Wasaga Beach shared their vision for the future of the community, beachfront, and provincial park. This input reinforced key priorities--from protecting the natural environment to attracting fun, family-friendly businesses and attractions. Students emphasized the importance of creating a place that kids and future generations will be proud of.

Together, this feedback is shaping a plan that reflects the needs of local residents and businesses, as well as the aspirations of the community's youngest voices.

Here's What Happens Next

Public engagement continues April 8–9 with workshops, stakeholder meetings, and an online survey, giving residents more opportunities to review the concepts and share feedback. Input from this final phase will be used to refine the plan, which will be aligned with upcoming infrastructure projects and provincial and federal priorities.

The final Destination Wasaga plan is expected to be completed and announced in July.

Learn more: www.wasagabeach.com/imagine

Quick Facts

Wasaga Beach is the longest freshwater beach in the world, stretching more than 14 kilometres across eight beach areas.

Wasaga Beach continues to be recognized by leading travel publications and organizations--including Lonely Planet, Narcity Canada, and Destination Canada--as one of Canada's top beach destinations.

The Town of Wasaga Beach welcomes over two million visitors annually, making it one of Ontario's most visited destinations. It is also the only Canadian municipality with a provincial park fully within its municipal boundaries.

Wasaga Beach Provincial Park is a "recreation class" provincial park that is intended to be designed and managed to provide a high level of outdoor recreation experiences for visitors.

The Destination Wasaga Master Plan process is supported by a $38-million investment from the Province of Ontario to help redevelop the Town's waterfront, downtown, and key heritage areas, including Nancy Island.

The Destination Wasaga Master Plan is being developed by Urban Strategies, an award-winning Canadian planning and urban design firm. Urban Strategies has recently won two 2025 Canadian Awards for Planning Excellence.

RELATED NEWS

Wasaga Beach to Unveil First Concept Designs for Destination Wasaga

Wasaga Beach Wraps Up First Phase of Community Engagement for Destination Wasaga

Destination Wasaga Begins! Town Calls on Residents to Get Involved in Community Meetings & Workshops

Wasaga Beach Selects Ontario-based Urban Strategies to Help Design and Build Destination Wasaga

SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach

Media contact: Karla Findlay, Special Projects Leader, [email protected]; Sandra Watts, General Manager, External Relations, [email protected]