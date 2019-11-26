A Nutcracker Christmas at the Castle this December at Casa Loma

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - This December join us to celebrate and take part in the holiday magic at Casa Loma during A Nutcracker Christmas at the Castle. We are excited to host a wide range of activities and thrilling performances that are sure to be fun for the whole family. Enjoy new shows by famed illusionist entertainer Professor Wick and ice skating performers Glisse on Ice. These spectacles of illusions and wonder will amaze audiences young and old alike. Guests will be surrounded by holiday magic throughout the castle which will be resplendent with holiday décor, including a 40ft tall tree in the Great Hall and eight other signature trees by talented Canadian designers. As always kids are invited to visit Santa in his castle workshop and participate in festive arts and crafts, visit with wintery holiday mascots, and much more. On weekends, Casa Loma will host special meet and greets with characters from Paw Patrol.

Guest can also explore the holiday magic of Casa Loma...at night from December 15th- 30th. Wander through the dazzling lighting display in the gardens and experience all of Casa Loma's holiday festivities as well as exciting fire performers and special performances by the Casa Loma Holiday Orchestra.

Casa Loma will be hosting a toy drop off location for the CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish with one dollar from each adult admission during the month of December donated to the CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish Foundation.

Partners – SpinMaster

Tree Designers:



Great Hall: Luc Leclerc, Liberty Entertainment Group

Santa's Workshop in the Stables: Spin Master

Library: Colin and Justin

Conservatory: Rachel A. Clingen Wedding & Event Design

Sir Henry's Study: Fleur Weddings & Flowers Time

Round Room: Casa Loma Gift Shop

Windsor Room: Lexington & Co. Events

Sir Henry's Bedroom: By Mon Ami Designs

Lady Mary's Bedroom: Designed Dream

Chinoiserie Room: The Christmas Factory - Carlos Lazaga

2nd Floor Hallway: House Coach

Serving Room - Hanukkah Display: Lisa Kaplan, Liberty Entertainment Group



Casa Loma – 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto ON

Daily – Dec 1st, 2019 to Jan 5th, 2020 - 9.30am-5pm *

Nightly – Dec 15th, 2019 to Dec 30th 2019 - 5pm-9pm *

*Casa Loma closes at 1:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve - December 24. Closed Christmas Day - December 25.







Tickets



Adults (18-64) $30.00

Seniors (65+) or Youth (14 - 17) $25.00

Children (4-13) $20.00

Ages 3 and under are free

For more information and full schedule details visit http://www.casaloma.ca

About Casa Loma

Completed in 1914, it took 300 men nearly three years to complete the almost 200,000 square foot castle at a cost of $3,500,000 (at the time). Situated on 5 acres, Casa Loma was once the largest private residence in Canada. Sir Henry Pellatt with his wife Lady Mary enjoyed Casa Loma for less than ten years before financial misfortune forced him to abandon his home. The 98 room castle, designed by architect EJ Lennox, features secret passageways, elaborately decorated rooms with authentic period furnishings and breathtaking views of the Toronto skyline from its towers. Today, Casa Loma is one of Toronto's top tourist attractions and hospitality venues. Each year over 650,000 visitors tour Casa Loma and the estate gardens. A perfect backdrop for special occasions, Casa Loma also plays host to over 350 private events annually. The unique architecture has also made it a highly desirable location for film, television and photo shoots. www.casaloma.ca

About Liberty Group

For over three decades the Liberty Entertainment Group, led by Nick Di Donato, has been redefining Toronto and Miami's restaurant, nightlife and special event experience. As developers and operators of numerous landmark establishments the Liberty Entertainment Group has become recognized as one of the most successful and innovative companies in the industry. Liberty Entertainment Group continues to gain success and acknowledgment for developing an impressive roster of unique venues. These venues include Toronto's premier special event facilities; Casa Loma, Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex and Rosewater Room. Liberty Entertainment Group is also responsible for the development of Toronto's most prolific restaurants including BlueBlood Steakhouse, Don Alfonso 1890, Xango – a new concept with Claudio Aprile and three Cibo Wine Bar locations (King West, Yonge St and Yorkville), as well as the city's most vibrant nightlife space – Arcane. In addition, Liberty Entertainment Group operates several international properties including the Coral Gables Country Club and Cibo Wine Bar in Coral Gables, Florida. www.libertygroup.com

