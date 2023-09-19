RBC's Graeme Hepworth joins as event Chair, and science communicator Anthony Morgan and space scientist Marianne Mader will host Science Centre's signature fundraising event

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Let's celebrate and support a world of wonder, curiosity and innovation! Enjoy a spectacular night of science at the Ontario Science Centre's RBC Innovators Ball on Thursday, November 2, 2023. RBC's Chief Risk Officer, Graeme Hepworth, joins as the new Chair of this longstanding event which will be co-emceed this year by CBC's Nature of Things host Anthony Morgan, a former Science Centre Host, and Marianne Mader, space scientist and CEO of the Canadian Association of Science Centres. This event brings together community leaders to raise funds to enrich the Science Centre's programs and provide barrier-free STEM learning experiences for children and youth across the province.

The RBC Innovators Ball is a night like no other – one celebrating the extraordinary and the innovative. The event is filled with incredible live auction prizes, gourmet cuisine, fascinating science experiments, awesome activations, photo ops and inspiring speakers. This year, guests will hear insightful presentations by distinguished Ontario Science Centre Science School alumni. Presenters include Ena Kenny, a healthcare interiors leader who has played an integral role in the development and advancement of complex healthcare projects, and Wilson J. Tang, Star Wars film art director, video game entrepreneur and CEO of Yumebau Inc., an innovation design lab for spatial computing (VR/AR) and gaming with clients across tech, consumer products and healthcare.

Since 2007, the Innovators Ball has raised more than $6.7 million to help the Science Centre create engaging and accessible programming – and the need for these learning experiences increases each year. Funds raised through the RBC Innovators Ball also make programs like Access Science possible, which provides hands-on STEM learning experiences for students at no cost to their schools or families. Supporting the Science Centre has an immediate and lasting effect – ensuring that more young people have the opportunity to learn, connect with science, and unlock their full potential.

"As we look ahead to an exciting future for the Ontario Science Centre and championing STEM learning, we're delighted to welcome Graeme Hepworth as new Chair of the RBC Innovators Ball," says Paul Kortenaar, CEO, Ontario Science Centre. "With the support of organizations like RBC and our incredible partners, we can continue to drive our mission forward and give more kids the opportunity to experience the wonders of science."

"RBC has a proud history of supporting the Ontario Science Centre and as a parent who regularly visited science centres to encourage my own children's STEM learning, I'm personally thrilled to join as Chair of this event that helps young people develop a curiosity and passion for the world of science," said Graeme Hepworth, Chief Risk Officer, RBC and new Chair of the RBC Innovators Ball. "Providing youth with opportunities to explore and engage with science is critical for the development of new technologies, fresh perspectives and groundbreaking discoveries."

"For decades, the Ontario Science Centre has delivered highly engaging and entertaining science programming that sparks curiosity in visitors of all ages," said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. "By supporting the RBC Innovators Ball, guests are supporting the development of world-class STEM content that ignites a passion for learning and inspires the next generation of innovative thinkers."

About the RBC Innovators Ball

RBC Innovators Ball is the Ontario Science Centre's signature fundraising gala. Now in its 16th year, the event has raised more than $6.7 million in support of the Science Centre's accessible programs and learning experiences, helping to spark a passion for science and discovery among the next generation of innovators and leaders.

Title Sponsor: RBC

Pacesetter Sponsors: IBM, McKinsey and Company, Optimus SBR, TELUS

Media Partners: The Globe and Mail, Toronto Star

Platinum Tables: Adgar Canada, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, Deloitte, EY, HATCH, KPMG, Mintz, Nucleo Digital

About the Ontario Science Centre

Guided by our mission to inspire passion for the human adventure of discovery, the Ontario Science Centre strives to be a global leader in lifelong learning, a vital link in Ontario's education and innovation ecosystems and a convener of public dialogue about technology, science and society. The Science Centre has welcomed more than 54 million visitors since opening as a Centennial project in 1969, pioneering an interactive approach now adopted by science centres around the world. An agency of the Government of Ontario, the Science Centre relies on funding from the province, as well as donations from generous individuals, corporations and foundations that share the Science Centre's vision to contribute to a more curious, creative and resilient world. Learn more at OntarioScienceCentre.ca.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

For further information: Media Contacts, Laura Berkenblit, Communications and Media Relations Officer, [email protected], 416-676-1941; Irene Knight, Strategic Communications Advisor, [email protected], 416-895-5482