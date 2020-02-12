A newly branded Montreal foundation takes a big step towards its vision of disabling physical disabilities

MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - This morning, a prominent Montreal-based foundation in the field of physical rehabilitation announced a new partnership with an established community centre in the City of LaSalle. This collaboration will help strengthen and ensure the continuity and growth of essential programming for adults across the island living with physical disabilities.

The Habilitas Foundation (formerly the MAB-Mackay Foundation) has partnered with the Action Centre. Founded in 1998, the Action Centre provides bilingual services, programs and courses to adults with physical disabilities. The Centre's services aim to integrate their Members back into their communities, help them contribute to the best of their ability, increase their mobility and independence and enjoy a sense of pride and accomplishment in everything they do.

"We are thrilled to be supporting the Action Centre in helping more adults living with physical disabilities enjoy a better quality of life."

- Kippy Wiegand, Chair, Habilitas Foundation Board.

"The Action Centre has brought so much joy and hope to my life. It's a place where I can connect with others and participate in many fun and interesting activities. If it wasn't for the Centre, I would be at home alone or at a shopping centre waiting for the day to end."

- Audrey Hamilton, Active Member, and Director, Action Centre Board.

About the Action Centre

For 22 years, this Structure Activity Day Centre has catered to underprivileged and vulnerable adults with physical disabilities. As the only bilingual centre of its kind in Montreal, its mission is to increase their members' independence, health and wellbeing by assisting them in active learning through educational, social, cultural, leisure and recreational opportunities in a safe, caring environment, promoting peer support, trust and acceptance. centreaction.org/

About Habilitas Foundation

The Habilitas Foundation is a Montreal-based foundation that dreams of a world where physical disabilities are no longer disabling. Driven by its core values of impact, stewardship and love, the foundation raises funds for a wide array of organizations (including the Lethbridge-Layton-Mackay Rehabilitation Centre, Camp Massawippi and the Mackay Centre/Philip E. Layton Schools) in order to ensure that people of all ages with physical disabilities receive the best rehabilitation possible. Maximizing quality of life and helping people with physical disabilities realize their full potential is what the Habilitas Foundation strives for. For more information, visit habilitas.ca/

SOURCE Habilitas Foundation

