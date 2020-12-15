A New Year's State of Mind At Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

Available for both room and suite accommodations, end the year on a high note and enjoy a virtual DJ live stream via in-room televisions, courtesy of BELLOSOUND , Toronto's premier DJ service. A curated welcome amenity provides all of the necessities required to mark the moment including a crisp bottle of Perrier-Jouët Champagne, balloons, decorations, party favours and a mini-polaroid camera.

Let the Hotel's culinary team guide the senses and treat one's palette to an exquisite four-course dinner paired with a Sommelier-selected wine. Indulge in celebratory libations as guest rooms are outfitted with a private mini-bar complemented by a mixologist amenity and flavourful cocktail recipes, courtesy of Café Boulud . As the clock strikes midnight and the evening's revelries come to a close, cozy up with unlimited movies, popcorn and an Unwind amenity consisting of house-made sweet treats and a bottle of Louis Martini Cabernet Sauvignon. Come morning, guests can sip and savour as a delightful in-room brunch will be served with two signature Four Seasons caesars.

Guests can enjoy a contactless and personalized stay by downloading the Four Seasons Mobile App . All stays specific to this package include guaranteed early check-in, late check-out and complimentary valet parking for one vehicle per reservation. Hotel guests staying over December 31, 2020, will be invited to view the live BELLOSOUND stream on a complimentary basis, as well as enjoy a special New Year's Eve amenity.

All guests staying at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto over December 31, 2020, will be entered to win a Four Seasons Hotel Toronto Gift Card valued at CAD 2,021. The contest will begin on December 31, 2020, at 12:01 am and end on January 01, 2021, at 12:01 am. One lucky winner will be notified via their preferred method of communication by Four Seasons Hotel Toronto on January 5, 2021. Further terms and conditions including usage restrictions and blackout dates are detailed here . One entry per guest room will be deemed valid.

For additional details on how to celebrate the season with Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, click here . Four Seasons Toronto Hotel reservations can be made online or by calling 416 964 0411. Find out how the Hotel is keeping the community safe here .

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

For further information: Sarah Harris, [email protected]