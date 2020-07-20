A New Tool to Make it Easier to Access Downtown Parking Lots

Unveiling new mobile app features, first innovative partnership and launch of test phase

MONTRÉAL, July 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Agence de mobilité durable (the "Agency") announces the implementation of a pilot project that aims to allow downtown visitors to take advantage of various existing parking lots offering and thus reduce the time to find a parking space. This project is being carried out in collaboration with the City of Montreal, as part of the redevelopment works of Sainte-Catherine Street.

To better identify the overall downtown parking offering, the Agency is currently developing a new version of its mobile application, called P$ Montréal Centre-Ville for the purpose of the pilot project, to which is integrated a major novelty: several private parking lots in this area located near Sainte-Catherine Street will now be identified, geolocated on a map and will be easily accessible through the application.

Therefore, with the aim of pooling the parking offer already available in private downtown parking lots, a first partnership was developed with Indigo Park Canada. Users will now be able to benefit from the same rates as parking on Sainte-Catherine Street West in several nearby indoor garages managed by Indigo; users will automatically benefit from the discounted fare for two hours, without any additional action on their part, simply by showing up in one of the participating parking lots part of this unique project.

"This new tool will provide access to several downtown parking lots near Sainte- Catherine Street, at on-street parking rates for the first two hours, thanks to an innovative partnership with Indigo Park Canada and parking owners", said Mr. Laurent Chevrot, General Manager of the Agency. "We want to provide an additional tool to facilitate urban mobility, reduce traffic congestion and greenhouse gases associated with finding parking spaces, and support Sainte-Catherine Street and downtown Montreal's commercial activities."

"With the creation of the Agence de mobilité durable at the beginning of the year, we wanted to stimulate technological advances and launch Montreal's mobility into the 21st century. Thanks to this application, access to the many downtown parking lots, which are often still largely unknown, will be greatly facilitated and offered at an affordable rate. I invite people to respond to the Agency's call," highlighted Mr. Éric Alan Caldwell, Head of Urban Planning, Mobility, and the Montreal Public Consultation Office on the City of Montreal's Executive Committee

"For Montrealers and motorists in the region, this is a new and unprecedented offer to find easy and quick parking in the downtown area," enthusiastically shared Mr. Louis Jacob, Executive Vice-President for Indigo Park Canada. "Indigo has been facilitating mobility in Montreal for 30 years, so we are pleased to have entered into this partnership between the Agency, the City, Indigo and our parking owners. All parties have worked very hard to achieve this, to innovate, and to make life easier for citizens and merchants. We are ready to welcome a lot of people in our parking lots."

This application will continue to offer the P$ Mobile Service app's similar basic features, which Montrealers are familiar with, in a renewed interface, and will add options to finding parking in downtown Montreal. Following the pilot project, these features will be integrated into the P$ Mobile Service app, which will be redeployed and available to all users in its upgraded version. The Agency partnered with Passport to create and power the application.

What's New with P$ Montréal Centre-Ville

Thanks to the new P$ Montréal Centre-Ville features, users will be able to:

Connect with the same login information as P$ Mobile Service;

View the Agency's, and its partners', parking offer, its location on a map and the applicable rates by sector;

Plan their trips;

RSVP and pay their parking in advance in a selection of participating lots/garages;

Use the navigation tool to get to their destination;

Take advantage of the on-street parking pricing in participating lots/garages.

Open Invitation to Test the App

In the coming days, the test phase will be launched, and it will be open to both current P$ Mobile Service users and all motorists and citizens who would like to test the beta app before its official launch.

The Agency therefore invites all citizens who are interested in taking part in this experiment to register for the pilot project by visiting the following page: Pilot Project | P$ Montréal Centre-Ville

About the Agence de mobilité durable

A paramunicipal organization, the Agence de mobilité durable's mission is to ensure the management, regulatory enforcement, and innovative development of paid on-street and off-street parking throughout the city of Montreal. Through its leadership, it will contribute to improving customer experience, street sharing and public domain occupation by supporting actions that promote urban mobility.

Since January 1, 2020, the Société en commandite Stationnement de Montréal's activities, as well as those of the Service d'application réglementaire de stationnement (SARS), previously under the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal, have been transferred to the Agence de mobilité durable.

SOURCE Agence de mobilité durable

For further information: Agence de mobilité durable, Caroline Martel, Communications & Public Relations Advisor, [email protected] | 514-868-3795

Related Links

www.statdemtl.qc.ca

