The new building, with a leasable area of 12,550 m 2 (135,000 ft 2 ), will be built by Saint-Hyacinthe Technopole, making it an integral part of the City of Agri-Food and Veterinary Biotechnology of Saint-Hyacinthe, an internationally recognized hub of innovation. CDMV will lease the future site for 25 years.

This important investment will allow CDMV to strengthen its position in the national market, sustain its growth and implement supply chain best practices. "The completion of this major project will lead to concrete improvements both for our suppliers, who use our services to distribute their products nationally, and for the veterinary clients we serve," said Lucia Pollice, CDMV's President and CEO. "In addition to enhancing the supplier/client experience, CDMV aspires to create a work environment that is ultra safe, user-friendly and perfectly adapted to the evolution of state-of-the-art workplaces," she added.

As well as boosting distribution capacity, the new building will enable the integration of high-performance technological equipment, generating a positive impact on order accuracy and quality. Among other things, it will include automated conveyors, a three-level picking platform, a computerized order and inventory management system, as well as automated transportation management solutions. "This major project is proof of our unwavering commitment to achieving unparalleled operational excellence and optimizing our service delivery for the benefit of our partners and clients," concluded Ms. Pollice.

Construction work will begin in March and is expected to be completed in spring 2022.

About CDMV

As Canada's leading distributor of veterinary products and services, CDMV can count on a vast network of suppliers and partners committed to the optimization of the supply chain. Founded in Saint-Hyacinthe in 1972, the company currently has close to 350 employees, 200 of whom are located in Saint-Hyacinthe (head office), while the rest work in its distribution centres in Toronto, Halifax and Calgary.

