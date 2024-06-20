A New Restaurant is Blowing the Roof Off of Toronto's Waterfront!

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Introducing Queens Harbour, a sprawling 23,000-square-foot dining destination nestled in the heart of Toronto's vibrant waterfront area. At the heart of Queens Quay lies a historic brick building that is being reimagined into a new hospitality landmark. This project, located on Harbourfront Centre land, will be one of the largest restaurant investments in the history of the waterfront.

This concept is being introduced by experienced restaurateurs Kevin Jazexhi, Ali Badreddine, Iris Jazexhi, and Chef Robert Balint. These founders are from parts of the world where Mediterranean influences are strong, and they want to bring that ethos to Queens Harbour: cherishing family and friends over shared meals combined with hospitality that is so authentic and sincere, it feels like you've come home.

Up and coming Chef Robert Balint has collaborated with local, world-class chef Julien Laffargue to create a combination of Mediterranean and Asian flavours they affectionately term MediterrAsian cuisine. MediterrAsian food emerges when the jungles of Asia and the waters of the Mediterranean connect.

Steeped in classical cooking techniques, both chefs are curating a menu specializing in mezzes for sharing, charcoal-grilled dishes, and a full raw and sushi bar. The impressive culinary program is complimented by handcrafted cocktails aimed to surprise and delight with fun and exciting textures and flavours.

Combining the eclectic food and beverage menus with a dynamic, multifaceted experience in distinctly different spaces throughout this 800 seat restaurant oasis by the water.

With the largest restaurant retractable roof in the nation, multiple private dining spaces, an outdoor terrace, and three uniquely designed dining spaces with unparalleled views of the CN Tower, the Harbour, and Lake Ontario, this will be unlike any other dining destination in Toronto.

Join us next spring for the unveiling of Queens Harbour, located at 245 Queens Quay Way West (North Building).

