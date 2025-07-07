Queens Harbour: The New Heartbeat of Toronto's Waterfront

TORONTO, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Just in time for summer, Toronto's Harbourfront welcomes Queens Harbour, a 23,000-square-foot dining destination opening this Friday, July 11. With 800 seats and Canada's largest retractable rooftop, Queens Harbour offers a chef-driven menu, fusing Mediterranean and Asian influences. As the city's biggest new restaurant opening, it showcases modern design, waterfront scenery and CN Tower views, setting a new standard for atmospheric dining.

Queens Harbour (CNW Group/Queens Harbour)

Founded by restaurateurs Ali Badreddine, Kevin Jazexhi and Iris Jazexhi, Queens Harbour was conceptualized to serve with one unwavering belief, to always put the guest first. To fulfill this vision, Queens Harbour offers versatile dining spaces for every guest. Upon entry, a grand bar, earth-toned banquettes, intimate tables, towering trees and soft textures are surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows. Upstairs overlooking the space, two private dining rooms and one semi-private room accommodate everything from exclusive dinners to large celebrations.

At the heart of the restaurant is an open kitchen and sushi bar, where chefs prepare dishes with fresh ingredients using precise techniques. Once through, enter Queens Garden, a two-level area with a custom-engineered operable roof that blends indoor comfort with open-air dining. Queens Garden delivers a late-night atmosphere with the same menus but a distinctly different vibe.

"Its location on Toronto's waterfront was a deliberate choice. We saw an opportunity to create something that naturally evolves throughout the day while offering a new restaurant concept to a city that appreciates more than a meal," says Kevin Jazexhi. "We wanted to ensure a quality experience, and Queens Harbour offers one that is one-of-a-kind and deeply connected to Toronto," adds Iris Jazexhi.

The restaurant's MediterrAsian menu embodies this spirit of connection. Inspired by the backgrounds and creative vision of its chefs and owners, and today's global food trends, it is curated for shared experiences. Led by Chef Robert Balint and in collaboration with Julien Laffargue, the culinary team highlights everything from fresh sushi and seafood towers to shareable platters for communal dining.

"At Queens Harbour, hospitality and creating a sense of belonging are our driving objectives," says Ali Badreddine. "Our culinary approach focuses on flavours designed to captivate the palate. Paired with an inventive beverage program, every element comes together to fuel an experience that demands attention and leaves guests wanting to return."

The beverage program matches this level of craft with a robust selection of cocktails, spirits, wines, and more. From bright and refreshing to dramatic and smoky, there's something to satisfy every preference and craving. Non-alcoholic options and zero-proof mocktails promise just as much flavour and creativity.

Reservations are now open. To secure a table, click here or call (416) 572-4300. Queens Harbour is located at 245 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario, and is open daily from 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM. To learn more, visit the Queens Harbour Instagram page here and the website here.

SOURCE Queens Harbour

Media Contact(s): Brielle Viveen, Halo & Co., [email protected]