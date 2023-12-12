TERREBONNE, QC, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - A third phase is being added to District Union, a rental development by the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ managed by Cogir Immobilier. Currently under construction, the 13-storey, 264-unit tower will be ready for occupancy in Spring 2024. The arrival of this new rental experience marks the beginning of a renewed vision for the District Union neighbourhood aimed at housing generations with common needs together.

The new building is located between phases 1 and 2. The elementary school across the street is attracting a growing number of families, and new commercial tenants will set up shop alongside a beauty salon, hairdresser, fitness centre and medical clinic. A hospital, restaurants and grocery stores are all within walking distance. District Union offers a turnkey approach, including five appliances, Internet and electricity. Tenants will enjoy the outdoor pool, shared workspace and a fitness room. Indoor parking is available on request.

Together, the three buildings offer 598 apartments to cater to a variety of lifestyles. Families appreciate the play area, while students embrace the vibrantly coloured shared workspaces. Professionals and retirees prefer more refined, elegant layouts, while tenants looking for a new, trendy unit are drawn to the new construction.

Located close to major highways, the Terrebonne train station and bicycle paths, District Union is situated in a prime location in terms of accessibility. The neighbourhood is helping to create a vibrant community in the heart of a booming city, while increasing the housing supply.

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ drives economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with leading industry players. The Fonds immobilier supports projects across Québec in the residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial sectors, in particular those that consider ESG (environmental, social, governance) factors with a view to developing sustainable properties. As at June 30, 2023, the Fonds immobilier had 47 projects with a combined value of $6.2 billion in development or construction, 70 portfolio properties under management, 3.7 million square feet of land for development and a cumulative total of $337 million invested in social and community projects. The Fonds immobilier is a member of Bâtiment durable Québec.

