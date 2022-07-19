One, two and three-bedroom suites will be available for rent, all with 9' ceilings, quartz countertops, a wall A/C unit, an air exchanger, and a private balcony. Hot water is included and some units will have space for a home office. Indoor parking and lockers will also be available. This development is aimed at individuals looking to live at the head of the bridges in a bustling neighbourhood with shops, office buildings, residential buildings and public institutions such as schools and a police station.

Quotes

"We are pleased to partner with the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ for the HUMA II project and to continue pooling our respective real estate expertise. Based on the success of phase I, we're sure HUMA II will be fully rented in no time given its prime location next to Carrefour Saint-Romuald.

Derek Tardif,

President, Edifia Groupe Immobilier

"We're excited to launch this project with Edifia Groupe Immobilier. HUMA II is strategically located near the Québec City bridges and many neighbourhood services. This project is not only creating 250 jobs, it will benefit the local economy."

Martin Raymond,

Senior Vice-President, Real Estate Investments,

Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"We're proud to partner with the Fonds immobilier and Edifia on this project, which will help diversify our real estate portfolio in the greater Québec City area. With a 3.5%1 increase, the city of Lévis experienced solid population growth between 2016 and 2021, boding well for rentals and leading us to believe that there are other good real estate development opportunities in the region."

Christian Dubois,

Investment Director, Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ – Québec City – Chaudière-Appalaches

Project overview:

10-storey building with 132 apartments

23 1-bedroom units (718 to 802 ft 2 )

27 1-bedroom units (772 to 809 ft 2 , including space for a home office)

64 2-bedroom units (992 to 1,109 ft 2 , some with space for a home office)

18 3-bedroom units (1,131 to 1,221 ft 2 )

132 indoor and 36 outdoor parking spaces. EV charging stations will be available.

Party room, coworking space, lounge, game room, gym, yoga room

Building features: Card access and security cameras, garbage chute, elevators, bike racks, car wash bay in the underground garage.

For information: 418 626-6464, HumaLevis.com

Location:

Courchevel Street, in the district of Saint-Romuald , Lévis.

Near the Québec City bridges.

The immediate neighbourhood offers a variety of stores, a SAQ, a Caisse Desjardins, a Costco, office buildings, multi-residential buildings, a retirement residence (Quartier Sud), a hotel, schools and a police station.

About Edifia Groupe Immobilier

Founded in 2020, Edifia Groupe Immobilier is the brainchild of industry leaders and partners who harnessed their expertise to design, build and manage high-end apartment buildings. Its mission is to develop safe, attractive living environments in Québec's regions. Website: www.edifiaimmobilier.com

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Created in 1991, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ promotes economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. The Fonds immobilier backs mixed-use, residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As at December 31, 2021, the Fonds immobilier had 54 projects worth $4.9 billion in development or construction that will create some 40,000 jobs, along with 84 portfolio properties under management, 1.8 million square feet of land for development and $146 million allocated to affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of Bâtiment durable Québec. www.fondsftq.com/immobilier

About the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ

A part of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ network, the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ help further regional economic development in Québec by channelling the savings of 734,580 Quebecers into local investments. The Fonds régionaux have invested $1.15 billion in 1,500 companies since their inception in 1996, supporting nearly 55,500 jobs.

