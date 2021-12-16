MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michel Rochette as the President of RCC Quebec's office, effective December 20, 2021. Mr. Rochette was recently vice president of public affairs and government relations for the CPQ (Conseil du Patronat du Quebec) and prior to joining the organisation, held several senior positions with the well-known public relations firm NATIONAL. Mr. Rochette brings in-depth knowledge and understanding of public policy and business issues affecting the retail sector in Quebec. He will play a pivotal role in advancing and advocating for retailers of all types and sizes across the province as well as strengthening relationships with key stakeholders.

Michel Rochette (CNW Group/Conseil canadien du commerce de détail)

'' The team is thrilled to welcome M. Rochette, and we are confident that his skills in public and government relations will help RCC thrive in the retail industry. ''

- Marie-Claude Bacon, President of RCC Quebec's Board of Directors

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $78 billion in wages and employee benefits. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were over $400B in 2020. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of core retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit industry-funded association that represents small, medium, and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 45,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, and online merchants.

SOURCE Conseil canadien du commerce de détail

For further information: Kiana Pagé-Lajoie, Manager, Communications, Events and Public relations, Cell.:514 758-1993, [email protected]