A New Podcast from Genome BC - "Nice Genes!" - Delivers a Fun-Sized Dose of Science and Stories

"Nice Genes!", a new podcast from Genome British Columbia (Genome BC), combines smart conversations and engaging, irreverent storytelling to interrogate topics like the difference between 'genetics' and 'genomics', the role of genomics in mental health and how the new field of environmental DNA or eDNA may provide answers to pressing conservation challenges.

Join host, Dr. Kaylee Byers – a self-described "rat detective" and science communicator – as she guides listeners through fascinating, fun conversations about the what, the why, the how and the 'huh?' of genomics.

Suit up and put your nerd snorkels on, people, because we're diving in!

"We are thrilled to launch our new podcast, Nice Genes! and share our deep passion for genomics and other fascinating science stories with our listeners. Part of Genome BC's mission is to foster an understanding and appreciation of the life sciences among educators, students and the public. We believe Nice Genes! will be an engaging way to delve into genomic science, discover how it is already shaping the world around us and explore what it means for our future. "

- Sally Greenwood, Vice President (VP) of Communications and Societal Engagement, Genome BC

Nice Genes! host Dr.Kaylee Byers talks with expert guests like neuroscientist and science communicator Dr. Samantha Yammine ('Science Sam'), award-winning Genetic Counselor Dr. Jehannine Austin, wildlife conservationist Gabi Fleury, and others to get the down-low on what "genomics" actually means. Listeners will come along for the ride to explore extinct species, secret photographs and the DNA jungle that lies within our brains; all just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to discovering the fabulous possibilities of genomics.

Nice Genes! launched June 7, 2022, and is released bi-weekly. To find out more, check out the Nice Genes! podcast page and subscribe and listen wherever you get your podcasts. APPLE / SPOTIFY / GOOGLE .

About Genome British Columbia:

Genome BC is a not-for-profit organization supporting world-class genomics research and innovation to grow globally competitive life sciences sectors and deliver sustainable benefits for British Columbia, Canada and beyond. The organization's initiatives are improving the lives of British Columbians by advancing health care in addition to addressing environmental and natural resource challenges. In addition to scientific programming, Genome BC works to integrate genomics into society by supporting responsible research and innovation and to foster an understanding and appreciation of the life sciences among educators, students and the public. genomebc.ca

About Kaylee Byers :

Dr. Kaylee Byers (she/her) is a One Health scientist, urban wildlife ecologist, and health communications researcher investigating innovative ways to improve the health of people, wildlife, and ecosystems. She serves as both the Deputy Director of the British Columbia Node of the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative and as a University Research Associate at Simon Fraser University.

Dr. Byers completed a PhD in Interdisciplinary Studies at the University of British Columbia where she studied urban rats and the physical and mental health risks they pose to people.

For the past decade she has been an active science communicator, co-founding the science seminar series Nerd Nite Vancouver and its spin-off podcast Nerdin' About. She also provides science communication training through the organization SciCATs (the Science Communication Action Team). When she isn't thinking about or talking about science, you can find her paddle boarding, knitting in a hammock, or brainstorming her next pun.

About JAR Audio:

JAR Audio produces original podcasts for brands that make meaningful connections with audiences. Based in Vancouver, we are one of the largest, fastest-growing and most topically diverse podcast production agencies in the world. Learn more at JARAudio.com

SOURCE Genome British Columbia

For further information: A.G. Klei, Senior Communications Manager, Genome BC, Mobile: 604-218-0498, Email: [email protected], @genomebc #genomebc; Kristi Boulton, Audience Growth Specialist, JAR Audio, Email: [email protected]